10 offbeat destinations for solo travellers in India, from Dhanushkodi to Spiti Valley

India has no shortage of travel hotspots, but solo visitors are increasingly choosing the lesser-seen ones. These spots differ widely. Some look abandoned, some sit deep in forest belts, others survive along long highways - but they share a similar draw: they let people travel at their own pace. For solo travellers, that is often enough. And as solo travel grows, these lesser-known corners are appearing more often on lists shared among backpackers and first-time solo travellers.

Advertisement

Coastal and southern stretches Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu Dhanushkodi, the abandoned town at the edge of Tamil Nadu, remains one of the more unusual stops. Much of it still carries the look of a settlement left behind after the 1964 cyclone. Travellers go for the emptiness, the ruins, and the long beachline. The “ghost town” tag often becomes the starting point for most visits.

Gokarna, Karnataka On the Karnataka coast, Gokarna functions as a quieter alternative to Goa. Om Beach, Kudle Beach, and Half Moon Beach stay popular with people who want limited crowds. The town itself is small, with most activity centred around its stretch of beaches.

Also Read | The word ‘reform’ should not be used without clarity on what it really means

Hill regions and high-altitude routes Chopta, Uttarakhand Chopta in Uttarakhand, sometimes called a “mini Switzerland,” serves as the base for treks like Tungnath and Chandrashila. The terrain is straightforward, and the views of the Himalayan range remain the main pull.

Advertisement

Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh Himachal’s Tirthan Valley keeps a slower rhythm. Small homestays, river-side trails, and forest stretches make up most of the landscape. It’s often picked by solo travellers who want to stay away from market-heavy towns.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh Spiti Valley sits on the extreme end of “remote.” Barren slopes, villages like Kaza and Tabo, and monasteries such as Key Monastery form the core circuit. Accessibility varies by season, which is why the region stays less crowded.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh In Arunachal Pradesh, Ziro Valley stands out for its landscape and the Apatani community. The Ziro Festival of Music is one of the few times the valley sees larger numbers.

Also Read | New wave of regulations is cheer for India's auto part makers

Wildlife, islands, and village stops Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh is known for its tiger population. Safaris run through grasslands and sal forests, and most visitors keep their schedules centred around the morning and evening drives.

Advertisement

Majuli, Assam Majuli, on the Brahmaputra in Assam, is the world’s largest river island. Cultural centres, satras, and eco-tourism projects are part of the usual circuit for solo visitors.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya Mawlynnong in Meghalaya, recognised as one of Asia’s cleanest villages, follows community-led tourism. A walk through the village and the nearby living-root bridges is part of a typical visitor itinerary.

Each region offers a different pace, but the idea stays the same. Quiet, manageable, and easy to explore alone.

FAQs What makes a destination suitable for solo travel in India? Places with good connectivity, safe accommodation options, and low-crowd environments work best.

Are remote regions like Ladakh and Spiti safe for solo travel? Yes, during the open season; travellers should monitor weather and local advisories.

Advertisement