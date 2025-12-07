2025 Streamer Awards: Fanfan’s jokes on Kai Cenat spark response from Tyili, 'if you're all gonna be…'

The 2025 Streamer Awards have been announced. Kai Cenat drew a lot of attention, winning multiple awards. However, a controversial moment featuring host FanFan became one of the highlights of the ceremony. The host made a joke about the streamer that many found disrespectful, The Mirror US reported.

Fanfan also took a dig at Cenat, comparing him to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, The Mirror US reported.

Fanfan takes a dig at Kai Cenat While presenting an award, Fanfan quipped, "This year, as everyone knows, you broke the record for the most expensive haircut and the least educational university." The statement was a reference to Cenat's new haircut and his collaboration with basketball legend LeBron James.

She further joked, “Oh, and also, congrats on your new documentary with 50 Cent. That was, that was you, right?" According to The Mirror, this was a direct reference to the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, based on the disgraced rapper.

Fanfan faces backlash The pushback was swift. Streamer Tylil appeared and addressed the situation directly. "If you're all gonna be on the mic making jokes, at least let it be funny," he stated. "Have a good night."

When asked if he wanted to make a joke, he said no.

Fanfan-Tyili moment sparks reactions The joke and its aftermath elicited a lot of responses from Reddit users. One account wrote, “It’s just weird that these people who aren’t celebrities throw these big award shows and get dressed up and no one knows who they are. It’s the most ridiculous inside joke of all time.”

Another commented, “This is terrible. Is not one person there able to have class or not be an insufferable douche?”

Some people supported Fanfan. An account pointed out, “People been making those diddy jokes ever since he shaved his head, why they so pressed about fanfan making the same joke?”

“Unpopular opinion, most of her jokes are actually pretty funny but the full lack of audience participation kills them entirely. This is why real award shows have seat fillers and laugh tracks. This exact joke was used hundreds of times during kais own subathon and got laughs every time,” a comment read.

Fanfan's joke continues to draw comments from users. As for Kai Cenat, he won several awards, including Best Just Chatting Streamer, Best Marathon Stream and Best Streamed Collab.

