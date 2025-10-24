3 cities in San Diego County are among safest in the US, new survey reveals. Here’s which ones made the list

Wondering which cities are the safest in the US? A personal finance firm named WalletHub recently conducted a survey with a sample size of 182 American cities to determine the safest ones. In the ‘2025’s Safest Cities in America’ list released by WalletHub, three cities from San Diego County were included.

The city of Chula Vista landed the 23rd spot, followed by the cities of San Diego and Ocean Side which landed the ranks 39th and 49th, respectively. Last year too, three cities from San Diego County made it to this list, including Chula Vista on the 23rd rank, Oceanside on 37th and San Diego on 43rd.

Criteria for selecting the cities The firm made sure to include 150 populated cities. They included two of the most populated ones from each state to ensure the best possible accuracy in their outcomes.

"When people think about safety in a city, their minds probably immediately go to things like the crime rate, auto fatality rate or risk of natural disasters. The safest cities in America protect residents from these threats of bodily harm and property damage, but on top of that, they also help secure people's financial safety. Financial safety includes things like minimizing the risk of fraud and identity theft, keeping the population employed and insured, and combating homelessness,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo elaborated.

The 182 cities were selected on the basis of three key determining factors. The first key factor taken into consideration was home and community safety, followed by financial safety and natural-disaster risk. Researchers also evaluated the cities based on 41 different metrics, such as unemployment rate and assaults per capita in each city. These cities were scored in each metric, with the highest possible score being 100 points.

Results of the survey The WalletHub survey revealed that Warwick, Rhode Island, is the safest city in the United States of America. Warwick is followed by cities like Overland Park in Kansas and Burlington, Vermont. Juneau, Arkansas and Yonkers, New York, landed the fourth and fifth spots in the list. The city at the bottom of the ‘2025 Safest Cities in America’ list turned out to be New Orleans, Louisiana.

As for San Diego County cities, Chula Vista earned an overall score of 65.52, landing in the 23rd position. It scored 113, 39 and 21 in terms of financial safety rank, natural disaster rank and home and community safety rank categories, respectively. The city of San Diego landed a score of 63.68 and an overall rank of 39. It scored 38 in home and community safety rank, 39 in natural disaster risk rank and 90 in financial safety rank. Oceanside had a total score of 63 and was ranked 49th on the list. The city scored 36,39, and 103 in home and community safety rank, natural disaster safety rank and financial safety rank, respectively.

FAQs Is San Diego the safest American city? No, but San Diego is one of the safest cities in America.

Is San Diego County safe? Yes, San Diego County is usually very safe.