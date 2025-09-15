36-year marriage ends over a photograph: Reddit user shares how she caught her husband cheating

A Reddit user shared her relationship story. The 59-year-old woman ended her 36-year marriage over a photograph. She had been married for 20 years before problems grew when she started earning more than her husband.

The 67-year-old man became depressed, stopped intimacy and behaved poorly with the family. She finally separated, and both dated others while co-parenting.

After four years, they started “dating exclusively” again but lived separately. However, the husband allegedly dated his ex for 12 years even though he had always denied it.

“On her social media, she has always posted pictures of the two of them…FOR 12 YEARS!! I could never find proof that they weren’t old pictures, and he promised the relationship with her was over,” she wrote.

Recently, the wife found a clear picture of them together during his trip, wearing a cap that could only be bought in that city.

“I sent him the picture proof and told him we are through. He says the pictures are faked. That he spoke with her and sent her pictures of his trip. So why is he talking to her and sending her pictures when he knows she has been social media torturing us for years?” the wife asked Reddit.

“I know you can change the background on pictures, but I doubt you can change the reflection on the sunglasses of the hat he is wearing,” she added.

Social media reactions Many Reddit users reacted to her post. Most of them supported her decision to get separated from that man.

“The fact that he told you the pictures were “faked” is like the lie of a child with their hand caught in the cookie jar. Your instincts are spot on,” replied one of them.

“Psh. Amateur. When I was caught with my hand in the cookie jar, I thought on my five-year-old feet and said, Want a cookie, Daddy?” quipped another.

Another user commented, “Can't believe she sort of knew, for TWELVE YEARS. My good lady, you do not need a validated factual investigation to prove why you want to break it off with someone.”

“He clearly cheated for years. Walk away from it and don't look back,” advised another.