’70s rock band Pavlov’s Dog surprises fans with brand-new album nearly 50 years after debut release

Few bands in rock history can claim a career spanning half a century while continuing to release new music. Pavlov’s Dog, the cult progressive rock band formed in St Louis in 1972, has done exactly that. Their eighth studio album, Wonderlust, is all set to arrive on October 3, fifty years after their debut record. The lead single of the album, Jet Black Cadillac, was released on September 18, as per Parade.

The band, best known for their haunting hit Julia, experienced fleeting early success before disbanding. Yet, founding member, songwriter, and frontman David Surkamp kept the band alive, guiding Pavlov’s Dog through decades of reinvention.

Road to Wonderlust The new 11-track album, released on Ruf Records, showcases what the band describes as ‘exceptional creativity’ and blends rock, folk, and classical influences. The lead single, ‘Jet Black Cadillac’, released on September 18, sets the tone for an album that balances nostalgia with fresh invention, stated another report in My Global Mind.

Tracks such as ‘Anyway There’s Snow’ and ‘Another Blood Moon’ highlight the group’s signature melancholic style, while Mona and Collingwood Hotel provide harder rock edges. The instrumental "Calling Sigfried," composed by violinist Abbie Steiling, offers a showcase of musical virtuosity.

Notably, the album closes with three songs co-written with Surkamp’s late bandmate, Doug Rayburn, including "Canadian Rain," which captures the adventurous spirit of 1970s progressive rock, the report added.

Reinvented but rooted in history The original lineup of the band disbanded in the late 1970s, but Surkamp reformed Pavlov’s Dog with a new generation of players. Since 2018, the band has had its most stable lineup, which includes Surkamp's wife and singer Sara Surkamp, along with violinist Abbie Steiling, bassist Rick Steiling, and keyboardist Mark Maher. It has survived longer than the original band and redefined the sound.

The band has been touring constantly in the last few years and has been supported by the renewed international interest in progressive rock.

In October, Pavlov's Dog will reach another milestone by going on their first-ever tour in Australia to promote Wonderlust internationally, the Parade magazine noted.

Voices From the Band "I'm so proud of Wonderlust," Surkamp was quoted as saying in the report and he added, "Sometimes it just takes a half century to find the right lyrics, chords and melodies."

The album follows the 2024 box set entitled Essential Recordings 1974-2018, which celebrated the band's history and allowed the band to expand into a new collective creative chapter.

FAQs Who are Pavlov’s Dog? Pavlov’s Dog is a progressive rock band formed in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1972. They are best known for their 1975 debut album Pampered Menial and the single “Julia.”

What is their new album called? Their new album is titled Wonderlust and will be released on 3 October 2025.

What can fans expect from Wonderlust? The 11-track album features a mix of melancholic ballads, driving rock tracks, instrumental showcases, and songs co-written with the late Doug Rayburn.