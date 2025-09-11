9/11 quotes: 10 powerful quotes in remembrance of everyone who lost their lives on September 11, 2001

9/11 quotes: On September 11, 2001, the world witnessed a tragedy unlike any other: the 9/11 terror attacks. The attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and United Airlines Flight 93 claimed nearly 3,000 lives. The incident began when terrorists from the Islamist extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four planes and deliberately crashed them.

Advertisement

At 8:46 am EST, American Airlines Flight 11 hit the north tower of New York’s World Trade Center. Shortly after that, another plane hit the south tower of the World Trade Center, Parade reported.

​The 9/11 attack continued with one flight deliberately hitting the Pentagon building in Washington, while another crashed in a field near Pennsylvania’s Shanksville.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the tragic event. The day has been renamed as Patriot Day.

9/11 quotes Over the years, several prominent personalities have discussed the 9/11 attacks in their speeches. These 9/11 quotes inspire people across the globe, reminding them that even in tragedy, hope and goodwill still exist. Here are some of the most famous 9/11 quotes, as per Parade.​

Advertisement

1 Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America.

—Former President George W. Bush, shortly after Sept. 11, 2001.

2 On that terrible day, a nation became a neighborhood, all Americans became New Yorkers.

—Former New York Governor, George Pataki.​

3 We didn’t crumble after 9/11. We didn’t falter after the Boston Marathon. But we’re America. Americans will never, ever stand down. We endure. We overcome. We own the finish line.

4 Even the smallest act of service, the simplest act of kindness, is a way to honor those we lost, a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11.

—President Obama in a 2011 radio address.​

Advertisement

5 The attacks of September 11th were intended to break our spirit. Instead, we have emerged stronger and more unified. We feel renewed devotion to the principles of political, economic and religious freedom, the rule of law and respect for human life. We are more determined than ever to live our lives in freedom.

—Then-New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

6 If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate.

—Sandy Dahl, wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in 2002.​

7 It was the worst day we have ever seen, but it brought out the best in all of us.

—Senator John Kerry

8 September 11 is one of our worst days, but it brought out the best in us. It unified us as a country and showed our charitable instincts, and reminded us of what we stood for and stand for.

Advertisement

—Former United States Secretary of Education, Lamar Alexander

9 For me and my family personally, September 11 was a reminder that life is fleeting, impermanent, and uncertain. Therefore, we must make use of every moment and nurture it with affection, tenderness, beauty, creativity, and laughter.

—Deepak Chopra

10 With almost no time to decide, [your loved ones] gave the entire country an incalculable gift. They saved the Capitol from attack. They saved God knows how many lives. They saved the terrorists from claiming the symbolic victory of smashing the center of American government. … They allowed us to survive as a country that could fight terror and still maintain liberty and still welcome people from all over the world from every religion and race and culture as long as they shared our values, because ordinary people given no time at all to decide did the right thing.

Advertisement

—President Bill Clinton in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in 2011

9/11 remembrance events Events are scheduled at the Pentagon, as well as in New York City and Pennsylvania, to remember people who lost their lives. After the Charlie Kirk shooting, Vice President J.D. Vance will travel to Utah in the wake to pay his respects to the political activist’s family. He was earlier scheduled to attend the remembrance event in New York, USA Today reported.

FAQs When did the 9/11 attacks happen? The terrorist attacks took place on September 11, 2001.

How many people lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks? The attacks killed 2,977 people.

Advertisement