9/11 Remembrance Day: San Antonio's Memorial Climb honouring first responders moves to new venue - All about the event

9/11 Remembrance Day: The annual memorial stair climb, to honour first responders who died in the September 11 terrorist attacks, has been shifted from its original San Antonio venue.

The event, officially known as the San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb, will now take place in the Alamodome stadium.

Why was the venue for San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb changed? The San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb had to switch its location for 2025's 9/11 Remembrance Day due to the unavailability of its usual venue -- Tower of America.

According to the event organisers, the Tower of America was unavailable this year due to ongoing renovations.

News outlet KSAT quoted Dawn Solinski, founder and director of the memorial climb, as saying that she only found out in July that the tower would not be an option this year.

About the new venue – The Alamodome The Alamodome is a 64,000-seat multi-purpose stadium located in southeast downtown San Antonio, Texas. It has been the site of many big events, including San Antonio football games and major music concerts.

This year, the arena will host its first-ever stair climb in remembrance of the first responders who climbed 110 flights of stairs inside the World Trade Centre to help save the victims of the terrible terrorist attack.

Richard Oliver, the event's venue communications director, said the Alamodome gladly stepped up and opened its doors.

“These are the events that make the Alamodome so special, to be able to host these kinds of community events,” Oliver said. “I think the biggest hesitation was, ‘OK, how can we approximate what (they) were doing at the Tower?’”

About San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb Each year, several climbers, including first responders from all across the state, climb flights of stairs inside the Tower of the Americas for the San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb to pay tribute to the 343 fallen firefighters who made the climb and lost their lives in the course of their duty on 11 September 2001.

In addition, it also incorporates tribute to other tragic first responder casualties of 9/11, including the 70 Law Enforcement Officers and 9 EMS personnel who perished at ground zero as well.

The participants climb exactly 110 floors, the same number New York first responders climbed inside the World Trade Centre on that day in 2001.

However, this year, inside the Alamodome, the climbers will go up and down the rows of steps between the seats until they reach that same number.