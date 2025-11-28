'A few of my favorite things': A look at Jennifer Lopez's Thanksgiving 2025 celebration

Jennifer Lopez has provided her fans a look into her Thanksgiving 2025 celebration, accompanied by her 17-year-old child, Emme.

On Friday, 28 November, the 56-year-old shared a series of photographs on Instagram featuring her preparing a festive meal in the kitchen and decorating a Christmas tree. She was joined by Emme, whom Lopez shares with former husband Marc Anthony.

"These are a few of my favorite things…Happy Thanksgiving everybody I hope you all had a beautiful day," Lopez wrote in the caption.

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Thanksgiving celebration The first picture shared by the singer-actor on social media shows her donning a lace-trimmed apron as she proudly holds her golden turkey, which is beautifully decorated with fresh apples and herbs.

In the next few images, Lopez and a casually dressed Emme can be seen checking on the cake they had slipped into the oven.

The subsequent pictures show all the food items on offer at Lopez's residence. These included potato salad, multiple sweet pies, rice dishes and others.

Lopez can also be seen arranging ornaments on a brightly lit Christmas tree. In the final few snaps, she took off her apron to reveal her off-white silk shift dress that she donned for the festive occasion. She completed her look with strappy pumps.

Jennifer Lopez's India visit The latest Instagram post from Lopez comes just days after she attended and performed at one of the most extravagant Indian weddings of the year.

The three-day celebrations were held from November 21 to 23 and were held across multiple venues in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Among these include The Leela Palace hotel as well as the Jagmandir Island Palace on Lake Pichola, The Independent reported.

Lopez performed a high-energy concert at the wedding celebrations of US-based pharmaceutical heiress Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, a New York tech entrepreneur.

Netra is the daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals.

On the other hand, the groom is the co-founder of Superorder, a software platform utilized by restaurants to manage delivery operations.

The 'haldi' and 'mehendi' ceremonies were hosted at the Taj Lake Palace, while the 'sangeet' was at the City Palace complex. The couple tied the knot at the Jagmandir Island Palace.

FAQs How many children does Jennifer Lopez have? She welcomed her twins - Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz - with former husband Marc Anthony in 2008.

When is Thanksgiving celebrated? It is marked on the fourth Thursday of November.