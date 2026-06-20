Why was Alex Freeman's goal allowed to stand after VAR review in USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

Alex Freeman’s first FIFA World Cup goal for the United States was briefly disallowed before being reinstated following a VAR review during the co-hosts’ group stage match against Australia in Seattle on Friday. The decision extended USA’s strong start to the tournament and sparked fresh debate over the application of the semi-automated offside system.

Early lead through an own goal The United States took the lead in the 11th minute when Australian defender Cameron Burgess turned a cross into his own net. The early breakthrough gave the home side a 1-0 advantage and lifted the atmosphere inside the Seattle stadium.

View full Image View full Image Australia's Cameron Burgess scores United States' first with an own goal ( REUTERS )

Alex Freeman’s header and the immediate flag Shortly before halftime, Alex Freeman rose to head home a deflected shot from Sergino Dest. The ball looped into the air, and Freeman finished from close range, appearing to double the lead. Almost instantly, the assistant referee raised the offside flag, halting celebrations and sending the incident to the video review room.

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VAR review confirms the goal Officials used the tournament’s semi-automated offside technology, which relies on multiple stadium cameras to track player positions with precision. Replays showed that two USA players, Antonee Robinson and Folarin Balogun, were in offside positions when Dest struck the ball. However, neither player touched the ball nor interfered with play. Alex Freeman himself was onside at the moment of the pass, and the subsequent deflection did not alter the timing of the offside assessment.

View full Image View full Image United States' Alex Freeman (16) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle. ( AP Photo/Manu Fernandez )

VAR determined that the goal was valid and instructed the referee to award it. The decision was announced to the crowd, prompting loud celebrations as the United States moved into a 2-0 lead at the break.

Clear explanation of the offside rule For those less familiar with soccer’s offside law, a player is offside if they are nearer to the opponent’s goal line than both the ball and the second-last defender at the exact moment a teammate plays the ball forward.

In this instance, Alex Freeman was the player who scored, and he remained onside. The presence of other offside teammates did not affect the goal because they were not involved in the play. The initial flag was likely triggered by Folarin Balogun’s proximity to Freeman, but the technology confirmed the correct decision.