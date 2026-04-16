Alex Manninger, former Arsenal goalkeeper passes way at 48 in Salzburg train collision

Former Arsenal and Austria goalkeeper Alex Manninger passed away at the age of 48 following a fatal car accident involving a train near Salzburg, Austria. The incident occurred at approximately 08:20 local time on Thursday morning at a level crossing close to Salzburg.
Police confirmed that Manninger was alone in his vehicle when it was struck by a passing train. First responders worked quickly to free him from the badly damaged car, which had been dragged along the tracks, and used a defibrillator in an attempt to resuscitate him. Sadly, their efforts were unsuccessful. The train driver escaped unharmed.
(More to follow)