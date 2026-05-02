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Alex Zanardi death: Ex-F1 driver and Paralympic champion passes away at 59

Alex Zanardi is survived by his wife, Daniela, and his son, Niccolò.

Aachal Maniyar
Published2 May 2026, 05:36 PM IST
Alex Zanardi passes away (file photo)
Alex Zanardi passes away (file photo)(Action Images)
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Former Formula 1 driver and two-time Paralympic gold medallist Alex Zanardi passed away on 1st May at the age of 59, surrounded by family and friends, his loved ones confirmed in an emotional statement. He is survived by his wife, Daniela, and his son, Niccolò.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May," the family said. "Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning."

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Alex Zanardi's inspiring career

Alex Zanardi’s remarkable life story inspired millions. Born in Bologna, he raced in Formula 1 for teams like Jordan, Minardi, Lotus, and Williams in the 1990s. He then moved to the American CART series, where he clinched back-to-back championships in 1997 and 1998. A horrific crash during a 2001 CART race at Germany’s Lausitzring changed everything. Zanardi lost both legs in the accident but refused to let it define him.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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