Alexander Blockx stuns Casper Ruud to reach Madrid Open semifinals

Alexander Blockx continued his remarkable clay-court breakout on Thursday (April 30) by knocking out defending champion Casper Ruud and booking his place in the Mutua Madrid Open semifinals.
The 21-year-old Belgian, ranked World No. 69, produced a confident and strong performance to defeat the 12th-seeded Norwegian 6-4, 6-4 in just 96 minutes inside Manolo Santana Stadium. It marked Blockx’s biggest win yet at an ATP Masters 1000 event and ended Ruud’s bid to retain the title he won in 2025.
(More to follow)