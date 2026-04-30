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Alexander Blockx stuns Casper Ruud to reach Madrid Open semifinals

Alexander Blockx’s fairytale run has captured the imagination of tennis fans and shown that the next generation is ready to challenge the established order on clay.

Aachal Maniyar
Published30 Apr 2026, 07:18 PM IST
Alexander Blockx of Belgium celebrates a winning point agains Casper Ruud of Norway during the quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid.
Alexander Blockx of Belgium celebrates a winning point agains Casper Ruud of Norway during the quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid.(AP)
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Alexander Blockx continued his remarkable clay-court breakout on Thursday (April 30) by knocking out defending champion Casper Ruud and booking his place in the Mutua Madrid Open semifinals.

The 21-year-old Belgian, ranked World No. 69, produced a confident and strong performance to defeat the 12th-seeded Norwegian 6-4, 6-4 in just 96 minutes inside Manolo Santana Stadium. It marked Blockx’s biggest win yet at an ATP Masters 1000 event and ended Ruud’s bid to retain the title he won in 2025.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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