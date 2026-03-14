Alicia Keys turns Apple's Grand Central in New York into a concert venue at tech giant’s 50th anniversary kickoff

Alicia Keys delivered a surprise performance at an Apple store in New York, kicking off celebrations for the tech giant’s upcoming 50th anniversary. The Grammy-winning singer played a set of her popular songs on a bright pink Yamaha grand piano at the company’s Grand Central store on Friday (March 13), delighting commuters and invited guests at the iconic Grand Central Terminal.

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The impromptu concert marked the first of several global events Apple plans to hold as it approaches its milestone anniversary on April 1, 2026.

Surprise performance in New York The performance took place at Apple’s retail space inside Grand Central Terminal in New York City, where a crowd of commuters, content creators, journalists and Apple executives gathered for the celebration.

Keys performed fan favorites including “Fallin’” and “You Don’t Know My Name,” turning the busy transit hub into an unexpected live music venue.

CEO Tim Cook was also present at the event, which served as the kickoff for a series of anniversary celebrations planned around the world.

Apple begins 50th anniversary celebrations Apple said the celebrations will recognize five decades of innovation and the role its technology has played in shaping how people connect, create and learn.

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“Thinking different has always been at the heart of Apple,” Cook said in a statement announcing the anniversary events.

“It’s what has driven us to create products that empower people to express themselves, to connect, and to create something wonderful. As we celebrate 50 years, we are deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey.”

The company has not yet revealed the full schedule of global anniversary events but indicated that additional celebrations will take place in the coming weeks.

Alicia Keys’ history with Apple Keys has appeared at several Apple-related events in the past. She performed at the Apple Music Festival in London and took part in Apple’s live concert series during a holiday masquerade ball in New York in 2022.

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She was also among the first artists to feature in an immersive video experience on the Apple Vision Pro headset through the 3D “Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room” project.

Five decades of Apple innovation Apple was founded on April 1, 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. Over the past five decades, the company has grown into one of the world’s most influential technology firms.

From early computers such as the Apple II and Macintosh to modern devices including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro, the company has introduced products that have reshaped consumer technology.

Apple’s ecosystem of services — including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud — has also become central to the company’s growth.

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Busy period for Apple The anniversary celebrations come after a busy few weeks for the company, which recently announced several new devices including updated iPhone, iPad and Mac models.