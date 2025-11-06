Alien research: Kim Kardashian invited by Harvard astrophysicist to learn more about the ‘anomalies’ of comet 3I/ATLAS

Kim Kardashian has been invited to learn more about the research on the “alien” connection of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS. This comes after the 45-year-old socialite revealed that, in her opinion, the Moon landing was a hoax.

Kim Kardashian recently went viral after claiming she did not believe the Moon landing had happened. She claimed on her show that she trusted TikTok videos more than the historic evidence of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walking on the Moon in 1969.

Her comment drew global attention and even a response from NASA. The agency reminded her that astronauts had visited the Moon six times and said the Artemis program would take humans back again.

The debate grew stranger when Kardashian asked about the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS. It is simply the third known comet to enter our solar system from outside, NASA’s acting administrator Sean Duffy explained.

There are no aliens involved, no danger to Earth, he added.

"We love your excitement about our Artemis mission to the Moon. You’re officially invited to launch at Kennedy Space Center!" Duffy added.

Duffy’s response drew sharp criticism from the general public.

“What an insane world we live in, where Kim Kardashian gets a quicker response from NASA than Avi Loeb! I really believe that humans are getting more and more stupid,” wrote one of them.

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has invited Kardashian to be a part of his research on the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS. Loeb believes the comet could be a possible alien probe.

“I would love to bring Kim Kardashian up to date regarding all the anomalies we know so far about 3I/ATLAS,” he wrote in a November 3 Medium article.

Dr Avi Loeb wrote that he had requested data from Professor Alfred McEwen, the leader of the HiRISE camera team, but received no reply. Dr Loeb believes, if the NASA boss has time for Kim Kardashian, he can address 3I/ATLAS photos.

According to Dr Loeb, scientific information should not be “held hostage” because of a government shutdown.

Is interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS an alien probe? Dr Loeb earlier shared an unusual theory about the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, which passed closest to Earth on October 29. Speaking partly in jest, he said people might consider taking a holiday before that date because no one could be sure what might happen.

Dr Loeb heads the Galileo Project that studies unidentified aerial phenomena. The astrophysicist even suggested the object could be a “mothership” releasing small probes towards Earth.

He added that his observatories would be watching for anything unusual after October. According to him, astronomers were calling the 3I/ATLAS a comet even though Hubble images showed odd features.

“Zebra is identified by its stripes, right? How do you tell the difference between a horse and a zebra? It's the stripes. So, how do you tell a comet from a rock that doesn't have any eyes? You tell it by the cometary tail,” Dr Loeb said.