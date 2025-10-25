Who is Aliko Dangote? African-born business magnate makes history as net worth hits $30 billion

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s top business magnate, has made history by becoming the first African-born billionaire. According to Bloomberg Billionaires, his net worth has reached $30.3 billion, which marks Dangote’s position as the world's richest Black man.

His wealth grew by $2.16 billion year-to-date, including a $430 million valuation gain. Before hitting the $30 billion mark, his net worth stood at $29.8 billion in September 2025, as per Business Insider Africa.

Cement expansion drives growth A major contributor to Dangote’s fortune is Dangote Cement, the largest company in his business group. The company recently inaugurated a $160 million cement factory in Attingué, Côte d’Ivoire, 30 kilometers north of Abidjan.

The new plant, which is built on 50 hectares, produces 3 million metric tonnes of cement every year, which makes it one of the company’s largest factories outside Nigeria. In addition to that, Dangote Cement now operates 11 plants in Africa, producing a total capacity of 55 million tonnes annually.

Oil refinery operations boost wealth Dangote’s oil ventures have also played a critical role in his record-breaking net worth. The Dangote Oil Refinery, operational since 2023, initially produced 370,000 barrels per day. Today, its output has increased to around 650,000 barrels per day, which reduces the dependency on Nigeria's imported petroleum products, as per Afrotech.

The company plans to sell 5–10% of refinery shares on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) within a year. Dangote also aims to expand production to 1.4 million barrels per day, surpassing India’s Jamnagar refinery, one of the world’s largest.

A timeline of wealth growth Dangote’s financial journey has seen both fluctuations and steady growth. After launching the refinery in 2023, his net worth temporarily fell, allowing South African billionaire Johann Rupert to overtake him.

By January 2024, Dangote’s wealth rebounded to $20 billion, rising to $27.8 billion by October 2024, and $29.3 billion by August 2025. He finally crossed the $30 billion milestone in October 2025.

Aliko Dangote’s legacy and impact Dangote’s success underscores the potential of African entrepreneurship and industrial growth. With expanding cement and oil operations, he continues to shape Africa’s economic future and inspire a new generation of business leaders.

FAQs 1. Who is Aliko Dangote? Aliko Dangote is Africa’s richest businessman and the world’s richest Black man, known for his cement and oil businesses.

2. How much is Aliko Dangote’s net worth? As of October 2025, Aliko Dangote’s net worth is $30.3 billion, making him the first African-born billionaire to reach this milestone.

