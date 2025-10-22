All about Daylight Saving Time in Florida: Significance, impact on Halloween, and more

Florida, like other states that observe daylight saving time, will “fall back” on the first Sunday in November. This implies that in 2025, the Halloween weekend, which falls on a Friday, will fall on 31 October, reports the Palm Beach Daily News. Daylight saving time is the practice of setting clocks one hour ahead of standard time to maximize sunshine on spring, summer and autumn nights.

Significance of daylight saving time in Florida According to the outlet, parents and trick-or-treaters in Florida have extra daylight and more chances to gather candy on 31 October, thanks to the period before the time change. However, it remains unclear if the customary start time for trick-or-treating at 6 p.m. will be hot, sticky, and uncannily sunny.

However, if you want Halloween activities to begin at night when it's dark outside, then trick-or-treating, haunted houses, and Halloween parties will start later.

According to Quartz, daylight saving time also serves the business interests of candy companies. As per the outlet, candy companies believed that an additional hour of evening light on Halloween would enable children more time to gather more candy, which would encourage adults to purchase more in advance.

When does Halloween trick-or-treating begin? Although the majority of Florida is in the Eastern Time zone, residents of Panhandle cities that observe Central Time may find it difficult to adjust to the time change and know when to trick-or-treat.

Children up to age 5, accompanied by their parents, usually ring the doorbells at about 5:30 or 6 p.m. on Halloween night. Meanwhile, older kids like to begin when it is pretty dark, as per the Palm Beach Daily News.

FAQs Will daylight saving time be eliminated in 2025 in the US? No, daylight saving time will not be eliminated in 2025 in the US.

Do we get an extra hour of sleep in November? Yes, we will get an extra hour of sleep in November.

Which US states do not observe daylight saving time? Arizona and Hawaii do not observe daylight saving time.