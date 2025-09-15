All about Tyler Robinson, the Utah student accused in Charlie Kirk’s killing and the motive behind it

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University on September 10. Last week, authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah, who is now facing charges, putting an end to the 48-hour-long manhunt for the Charlie Kirk shooter. While authorities have not confirmed any clear motive, court filings and family statements are beginning to shed light on the Charlie Kirk killing case.

Advertisement

Who is Tyler Robinson? Tyler is a third-year student in an electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College in St. George, Utah. He is a registered voter but did not vote in the last two US general elections. Authorities also claim Tyler has no political affiliations with any party.

Robinson was identified by family members after investigators released grainy surveillance photos showing a man in jeans, Converse trainers, and a black shirt with an American flag and eagle on it.

Tyler Robinson’s alleged motive for shooting Charlie Kirk Robinson lived with his parents near St. George, about three and a half hours from the site of the shooting. Both parents are registered Republicans, as are extended family members. Prosecutors said a relative told them Robinson had “become more political in recent years.”

Advertisement

Court documents also noted that Robinson’s dislike for Kirk came up at family dinners, with relatives saying he strongly disagreed with Kirk’s viewpoints, Al Jazeera reported.

Rifle and shell casings recovered Investigators found a .30-06 Mauser Model 98 rifle wrapped in a towel and left in bushes near the university. Shell casings linked to the weapon carried unusual engravings, the report said.

One read: “hey fascist! CATCH!” alongside arrow symbols. Another casing included a reference to the antifascist folk song Bella Ciao. One more was inscribed with, “If you read this, you are GAY Lmao.”

Utah governor on possible motive Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Robinson appeared to have been influenced by “leftist ideology”. Cox also referenced details from the investigation, including the engravings and information provided by Robinson’s flatmate, who is transgender and reportedly cooperating with investigators, per ABC News.

Advertisement

What prosecutors allege Messages obtained from Robinson’s electronic accounts show he told someone he had wrapped a rifle in a towel and hidden it in bushes. He also described engraving bullets.

According to the investigators, Robinson himself is not cooperating well. Authorities stress that the probe is ongoing as they review digital evidence, family statements, and witness accounts.

FAQs Who is accused of shooting Charlie Kirk? 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a student from Utah, has been named as the suspect.

What weapon was used in the shooting? Investigators say Robinson used a .30-06-calibre, bolt-action Mauser rifle.

What has been said about Tyler Robinson’s motive? Prosecutors say family members reported Robinson disliked Kirk’s views, but no official motive has been confirmed.

Advertisement

What evidence was recovered? Authorities found a rifle wrapped in a towel and shell casings engraved with cryptic messages.