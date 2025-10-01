When will Bridgerton Season 4 premiere on Netflix? All about sneak peek, cast, and more

Netflix has confirmed that Bridgerton Season 4 will release on the streaming platform in 2026. The streaming giant also teased fans on Instagram with a poster for the upcoming season of the hit series. As fans now eagerly await Bridgerton Season 4, here is all we know about the Yerin Ha-starrer show.

Bridgerton Season 4 expected premiere date What's on Netflix suggests that future book listings might refer to an early 2026 release. Season 4's tie-in book, An Offer from a Gentleman, may be brought out in the US on 6 January 2026, and in Australia on 13 January 2026.

These dates are subject to change. However, the timing hints at a possible tie-in with the show's launch since previous book releases often accompanied the Netflix launch.

The Duke and I (Season 1) – book released 3 weeks before premiere

The Viscount Who Loved Me (Season 2) – book released 4 days after premiere

Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Season 3) – book released 5 days after Part 1

Going by the mentioned trend, Season 4 is likely to debut around January or February of 2026. Although Netflix has yet to make an official announcement, Bridgerton Season 4 might be released around Valentine's Day.

Sneak Peek into Bridgerton Season 4 Netflix recently dropped a poster of “Lady in Silver”, which displays her poise and self-assurance. “One thing is certain, gentle readers, a masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen. Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026,” the official account of the streaming service wrote on Instagram.

Who is Bridgerton Season 4 about? According to Netflix’s companion site Tudum, Bridgerton Season 4 will primarily focus on Benedict (Luke Thompson). Although his brothers are happily married, Benedict does not want to settle down. However, he soon develops feelings for a woman he sees at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball for the first time. While Benedict comes to refer to his love interest as the Lady in Silver, the woman turns out to be Sophie, “a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams”, as per Tududm.

Bridgerton Season 4 cast While some actors will reprise their characters in Bridgerton Season 4, we will see a few new faces. As per Tudum, here is the complete list of the cast for Bridgerton Season 4.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton

Victor Alli as John Stirling

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury)

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley

Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling

Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

Isabella Wei as Posy Li

FAQs When will Bridgerton Season 4 come out? Bridgerton Season 4 will come out sometime in 2026.

Who plays Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton Season 4? Luke Thompson plays Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton Season 4.