When will Bridgerton Season 4 premiere on Netflix? All about sneak peek, cast, and more

Netflix has confirmed that Bridgerton Season 4 will release on the streaming platform in 2026. The streaming giant also teased fans on Instagram with a poster for the upcoming season of the hit series. As fans now eagerly await Bridgerton Season 4, here is all we know about the Yerin Ha-starrer show.
What's on Netflix suggests that future book listings might refer to an early 2026 release. Season 4's tie-in book, An Offer from a Gentleman, may be brought out in the US on 6 January 2026, and in Australia on 13 January 2026.
These dates are subject to change. However, the timing hints at a possible tie-in with the show's launch since previous book releases often accompanied the Netflix launch.
The Duke and I (Season 1) – book released 3 weeks before premiere
The Viscount Who Loved Me (Season 2) – book released 4 days after premiere
Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Season 3) – book released 5 days after Part 1
Going by the mentioned trend, Season 4 is likely to debut around January or February of 2026. Although Netflix has yet to make an official announcement, Bridgerton Season 4 might be released around Valentine's Day.
Netflix recently dropped a poster of “Lady in Silver”, which displays her poise and self-assurance. “One thing is certain, gentle readers, a masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen. Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026,” the official account of the streaming service wrote on Instagram.
According to Netflix’s companion site Tudum, Bridgerton Season 4 will primarily focus on Benedict (Luke Thompson). Although his brothers are happily married, Benedict does not want to settle down. However, he soon develops feelings for a woman he sees at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball for the first time. While Benedict comes to refer to his love interest as the Lady in Silver, the woman turns out to be Sophie, “a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams”, as per Tududm.
While some actors will reprise their characters in Bridgerton Season 4, we will see a few new faces. As per Tudum, here is the complete list of the cast for Bridgerton Season 4.
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek
Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton
Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton
Victor Alli as John Stirling
Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury)
Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown
Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley
Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton
Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling
Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson
Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton
Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li
Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
Hugh Sachs as Brimsley
Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
Polly Walker as Portia Featherington
Isabella Wei as Posy Li
Bridgerton Season 4 will come out sometime in 2026.
Luke Thompson plays Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton Season 4.
Yerin Ha plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton Season 4.