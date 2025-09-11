Alley Cats: Ricky Gervais to make adult animated series comeback as a ‘lazy and opinionated’ cat in Netflix project

Ricky Gervais is returning to Netflix to play a “rude and opinionated” cat in the upcoming animated series, Alley Cats, the streaming platform announced on Instagram. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gervais is also the creator and director of the Netflix show, which will be released in 2026.

Ricky Gervais to make adult animation series comeback with Alley Cats “Alley Cats - a new adult animated comedy series from the mind of Ricky Gervais, coming in 2026. Nine lives, zero f**ks,” Netflix UK wrote on Instagram.

According to Netflix, Alley Cats is about the “trials and tribulations” that a group of feral British cats face as they look for “companionship while ruminating about the struggles of everyday life”.

The 6 x 15-minute series, which has been produced by Blink Industries and Gervais’ Derek Productions, will be packed with “social commentary”, as per the streaming giant. This is Gervais' first adult animation series since The Ricky Gervais Show, which ended 13 years ago.

Ricky Gervais on Netflix’s Alley Cats Ricky Gervais opened up about his experience with Netflix’s Alley Cats through a press release. “I play a fat, lazy, rude, opinionated creature with fangs, who’s not as smart or brave as he thinks he is,” he was quoted as saying. “So quite a stretch,” the 64-year-old added.

Apart from Gervais, Diane Morgan, Tom Basden, and Kerry Godliman will lead the main cast of Netflix’s Alley Cats, Deadline reported. The other cast members include Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Jo Hartley, Natalie Cassidy, and Tony Way.

Ricky Gervais voiced the fish Flippy in the animated movie Dog Man earlier this year.

