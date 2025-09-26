Netflix’s The Diplomat adds Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford to series regulars for season 4

The Diplomat has a happy surprise for fans. Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford have been promoted to series regulars for the Netflix show's fourth season, according to Deadline. In the third season, which will premiere on October 16, both Emmy winners will appear as guest stars.

Janney plays US Vice President Grace Penn in the series. In the upcoming season, she will go on to become the President of the United States. Meanwhile, Whitford will portray First Gentleman Todd Penn, Grace’s husband.

The Diplomat Season 3: What to expect in the coming season The second season ended with the news of the death of President Rayburn, played by Michael McKean. While Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is being pushed by her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) to contend for the presidency, things take a dramatic turn after Hal learns about the President’s death.

By natural progression, Grace would now become the President of the United States, while Hal tries to position Kate for the vice presidency. The official description of The Diplomat Season 3 focuses on Kate navigating her journey in the new role, amid her complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison, played by David Gyasi, and her unnerving bond with the First Gentleman.

In addition to Russell returning in the lead role, the third season will also feature Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh.

Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford as regulars on The Diplomat Allison Janney first stepped into the role of Grace Penn in the final episodes of The Diplomat Season 2. She was expected to step down from the role of Vice President, paving the way for Kate to become a presidential candidate. However, with unexpected developments, both Janney and Whitford will appear in Season 3 as guest stars, followed by their promotion to series regulars in Season 4.

Variety confirmed that Season 4 will begin production in the fall, with a release expected sometime in 2026.

The Hollywood Reporter suggests that Whitford’s casting alongside Janney will mark a West Wing reunion for the duo with series creator Debora Cahn.

FAQs Who plays the lead role in The Diplomat? Keri Russell plays the lead role in the Netflix series as Ambassador Kate Wyler.

When will The Diplomat Season 3 premiere? The Diplomat Season 3 will be released on October 16 on Netflix.