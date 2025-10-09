Amazon issues nationwide recall update: Water bottles, noodles, chicken corn dogs, and pasta among affected items

Amazon has recalled over half a million items sold through its website after manufacturers and U.S. safety officials warned that several products could cause serious injuries or even death. The recalled items include household electronics, baby loungers and children’s helmets that failed to meet safety standards.

Amazon recalls products Check the list of products Amazon recalled as per Newsweek:

Several products have been recalled across the U.S because they are unsafe to eat for consumers. These items include Foster Farms chicken corn dogs, CamelBak water bottles, Twin Marquis noodles, and Albertsons pasta salads. The products could cause choking, allergic reactions and even illness, according to various safety officials.

Waterbottles CameBak bottles were recalled because some Podium and Peak Fitness bottles have a small silicone valve in their caps, and they can come loose and lead to a choking hazard. Small pieces of wood were found inside the Foster Farms, so 3.8 million pounds of them were recalled.

Noodles and pasta Twin Marquis noodles contain egg, which was not listed on the label. This could make people who have allergies sick, and that is why they were recalled. Albertsons deli pasta items contain possible Listeria bacteria that can cause serious food poisoning.

Customers are advised to stop using or eating these items immediately. They can contact the companies for refunds or replacements. More details about the recall can be found on the CPSC, FDA, and USDA recall websites.

Fire risk from portable fans One of the major recalls is the Buddy Portable Misting Fan manufactured by IcyBreeze Cooling.

Approximately 22,000 of these fans were sold between November 2023 and August 2024. According to federal safety officials, these batteries can overheat, which can possibly pose a fire hazard. Seven reports of overheating have already been received from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Two of these seven reports noted that the fan had caught fire.

The manufacturer is asking consumers with the recalled fans to stop using them and to contact them for a replacement or refund.

Unsafe baby products pulled from Amazon Several baby items from the brand LXDHSTRA have been recalled because they don’t meet U.S. safety standards. The recalled products include baby loungers and crib bumpers sold between May and August 2025. Baby loungers have low sides, thick pads, and large openings, which make them unsafe for infants to breathe.

Crib bumpers are also not safe because they can cause suffocation and violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. Parents are urged to either stop using these items immediately and ask sellers for a refund or a replacement. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Electronics and Children’s Gear Anker recalled about 480,000 Power Banks that were sold between January and July 2024 due to 33 fire or overheating occurrences and four burn injuries that were reported. Models A1647, A1652, A1257, A1618, and A1689 are among those impacted.

Furthermore, 1,800 YooxArmor kids' helmets did not pass federal impact tests, and 3,000 GKKBSJ crib mobiles were recalled because the mobiles had exposed button batteries, which could lead to choking or poisoning.

How to Stay Safe Customers can check the CPSC recalls page or Amazon’s Product Safety page for updates. They are advised to stop using these items immediately and request a replacement or a refund.

FAQs Why did Amazon recall these products? They were linked to overheating, choking, and suffocation hazards.

Which products are affected? Fans, baby loungers, power banks, helmets, and crib mobiles.