Amazon’s October Prime Day 2025: Know how to shop during the biggest savings event of fall

Amazon has officially launched its Prime Big Deal Days 2025 sale, which will run from Tuesday, 7 October, to Wednesday, 8 October. The e-commerce giant’s two-day shopping event, often dubbed the fall edition of Prime Day, is packed with limited-time offers, exclusive lighting deals, and deep discounts across multiple categories.

Advertisement

The sale, which kicked off at 3 AM ET (12 AM PT), marked Amazon’s third October Prime Day-style sale, continuing a trend the company has followed since 2022. While the summer Prime Day usually lasts longer, October’s sale is back to the traditional 48-hour format, urging shoppers to grab the best bargains quickly.

Amazon Prime Day sale: Hot-selling categories The Amazon Prime Day sale covers almost every category, from electronics to home essentials. However, as expected, Amazon-owned products like Kindle tablets, Fire TV sticks, and Alexa-enabled smart speakers are among the biggest draws, with discounts reaching up to 50% off.

Other categories with massive discounts: Technology deals: Apple products, JBL portable speakers, and headphones are trending right now.

Advertisement

Home and kitchen: KitchenAid cookware sets, baking sheets, and smart appliances are some of the lowest prices ever.

Beauty and wellness: Popular brands like TULA, IT Cosmetics, and Milk Makeup are offering 40%–50% off.

Fashion and apparel: Shoppers can find Adidas sneakers and seasonal wear at half off.

Gift cards: A limited-time lightning deal includes gift cards for Old Navy, Applebee’s, H&M, and others at 20%–50% off.

Amazon’s “3 for 2” on physical media returns was especially noteworthy, and unlike most deals, you don’t need a Prime membership for this one.

Prime Membership benefits, new offers The promotion is aimed at Amazon Prime members who pay $14.99 a month or $139 per year. In addition to free shipping, Prime members can use Prime Video and Prime Music and shop early at sales for exclusive deals.

Advertisement

For younger shoppers, Amazon is sweetening the deal with a 6-month free trial for students or customers aged 18–24. When the free trial ends, they could subscribe to Prime for $7.49 a month, roughly half the price of a regular membership, and receive 5% cashback on purchases.

FAQs Q1: When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025? The sale runs from October 7–8, 2025, starting at 3 AM ET.

Q2: Do you need a Prime membership to shop? Yes, most deals are exclusive to Prime members, though some, like the “3 for 2” promotion, are open for all.

Q3: What are the best deals to watch for? Amazon devices, Apple products, home appliances, beauty brands, and fashion items are among the top discounts.