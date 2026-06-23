Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best deals under $100 on Fitbit, Kindle and more

The Amazon Prime Day sale is more than a shopping extravaganza. It's a window into consumer trends and pricing strategy and an opportunity to revamp your home & life. As we head toward Prime Day 2026 in June, now is a good time to look at which categories deliver tangible savings and how to navigate the offers.
Amazon Prime Day 2026 has brought major discounts on a range of products, but not everyone is looking to spend big. While shoppers can find deals on TVs, Apple products and other premium gadgets, many are focusing on more affordable purchases this year.
For budget-conscious buyers, several highly rated products are available for less than $100, including fitness trackers, e-readers, earbuds and portable chargers.
The Fitbit Charge 6 is currently selling for $90, down from its usual price by $70. Despite being three years old, it remains a popular fitness tracker. It features an AMOLED touchscreen and can track blood oxygen levels, heart rate, skin temperature, sleep and signs of stress or irregular heart rhythms.
A compact 25,000mAh power bank is available for $96, offering a $40 discount. The device supports fast charging for phones and laptops and can charge two devices at the same time. It also includes built-in USB-C cables for added convenience.
Amazon's basic Kindle is on sale for $85, a reduction of $25. Although it is the company's entry-level model, it offers a bright front light, long battery life and a compact design. The current deal marks its lowest price of the year.
The Soundpeats H3 wireless earbuds are available for $99 after a $31 price cut. Known for delivering detailed sound and clear call quality, the earbuds focus on audio performance without adding extra features. However, they do not support wireless charging.
The Nutribullet Ultra personal blender has dropped to $100, saving buyers $30. The 1,200-watt blender is designed for smoothies, protein shakes, salsas and other everyday uses. Its blending cup can also be used as a portable drink container, making it suitable for people with limited kitchen space.
With many consumers looking to save money, Prime Day's under-$100 deals are attracting attention. Products such as the Fitbit Charge 6, Kindle, Soundpeats earbuds and Nutribullet blender offer practical features at reduced prices, making them some of the standout budget purchases during the sale.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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