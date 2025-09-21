Amazon recalls 500,000 units of various products: Fans, baby items, and electronics pulled for safety risks — Details

Amazon has recently removed around 500,000 units of various products from its online store after manufacturer recalls citing serious safety concerns. Some of these products could even cause death if used, including overheating power banks, fire-prone fans, and baby safety hazards.

Fans that can catch Fire The Buddy Portable Misting Fan by IcyBreeze Cooling is among the recalled items. Over 22,600 units sold between November 2023 and August 2024 contain lithium-ion batteries that can overheat. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported seven incidents, including two fires linked to these fans, as per the NY Post.

Baby products pose serious risks Baby loungers and crib bumpers from LXDHSTRA, sold in May – August 2025, were pulled due to safety hazards. Loungers had dangerously low sides, thick sleeping pads, and wide foot openings, while crib bumpers could cause suffocation. These products fail the Federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act standards, though no injuries have been reported.

Power banks and electronics overheating Around 480,000 Anker Power Banks, sold Jan – Jul 2024, were recalled for overheating batteries. There have been 33 fire or explosion incidents, including four burn injuries. Affected models include A1647, A1652, A1257, A1618, and A1689.

Children’s helmets and crib mobiles are unsafe 1,800 YooxArmor multi-purpose kids’ helmets failed federal bicycle helmet safety standards, lacking proper impact protection and stability. Additionally, 3,000 crib mobiles by GKKBSJ (Youbeien) were recalled because children could access button batteries, posing choking and poisoning risks.

Other safety concerns Earlier in March, Woolite Delicates laundry detergent sold on Amazon was recalled due to bacterial contamination that could cause infection.

