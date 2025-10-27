American golfer Michelle Wie West reveals her health trends: Hot yoga is one of them

Former professional golfer Michelle Wie West has had a history of injuries and health issues. In 2018, she had to go through hand surgery for a fracture and later undergo an appendectomy for colitis. She has also been vocal about battling mental health issues. But in her mid-30s, the mother-of-two is making sure she's on top of her health. She follows a set of wellness rituals to remain active, fit, and fresh. In an interview with Health, she has revealed a mix of underrated gems and overrated trends in the health and fitness industry.

1. Weighted vests Michelle Wie West considers weighted vests a game-changer in her fitness routine, noting that weighted vest walks are excellent for recovery. “I love weighted vests. As a mid-30s mom living in suburbia... I love them. They’re underrated.”

2. Hot Yoga Hot yoga has been a rage globally! It is typically a form of yoga performed in a heated room for increased flexibility and intensity. As West says, “I absolutely love hot yoga... the heat aspect of it. More people should be doing it. It's great for lymphatic drainage, injury prevention, and stretching. I always feel great afterward. It really helps me get through tricky positions.”

3. Ice baths Ice baths are trending globally, especially as an after-workout practice for improving muscle recovery, reducing inflammation, and boosting circulation. It involves immersing yourself in a tub of cold water and ice for a short duration. While Michelle Wei West likes doing ice baths, it is not an everyday ritual for her. Nevertheless, she enjoys putting at least her legs in cold water.

4. Fibermaxxing From the diet point of view, she emphasizes the importance of the intake of fiber. “It is really important to eat your greens. Have foods that have fiber in them. If you're trying to find a shortcut to fibermaxxing, I think it's overrated. But if it's about putting real fiber into your system—like good starches."

5. Collagen powder “I love collagen powder. That could be a total placebo effect. I find it overrated because of the number of people using it, but it is unclear how effective it is. Still, I love it," says Wie West, who retired from professional golf in 2023.

6. Mouth taping Mouth taping is about placing a strip of skin-safe tape over your lips at night to encourage breathing through your nose. But Wie West hasn't tried it! The golfer says she has a deviated septum—a condition in which the bone and cartilage that separates the nasal cavity is off-center. “So, if I mouth tape, I feel like I will suffocate through the night. So I don't do it myself, but I hear it is amazing, and maybe I do need to try. I am scared to!” she admits.

7. Eye health As a former golf player, she believes that “What you eat, how active you are, and how well you sleep—all of it matters. There's no way I could have played professional golf with the prescription of my glasses and without wearing contact lenses. "It’s not something you see every day, but it made a big difference in my golfing career," she said.