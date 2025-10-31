American Idol host Ryan Seacrest's father, Gary Lee Seacrest, dies at 81

Ryan Seacrest announced the death of his father, Lt. Gary Seacrest, at 81. In a heartfelt Instagram tribute, he expressed grief, referring to his father as his best friend and reflecting on their loving family bond.

Television host Ryan Seacrest has announced the passing of his father, Lt. Gary Lee Seacrest, who died peacefully earlier this week at the age of 81.

In a heartfelt statement shared on October 31, the American Idol host described his late father as his “best friend,” expressing both grief and gratitude. “My mom, sister, and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering,” Seacrest said. “We are heartbroken.”

Taking to Instagram, Seacrest paid a touching tribute, writing: “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week. My mom, sister and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken. He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend. Dad, you will live in our hearts forever. I love you (sic).”

More about Gary Lee Seacrest

Gary Seacrest served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army before beginning a distinguished career in law. He and his wife, Constance, raised their family in Atlanta, Georgia, and are also parents to a daughter, Meredith.

Ryan Seacrest has previously spoken about his parents’ long and happy marriage, which spanned 56 years. In July, he grew emotional while discussing his father’s health, calling his parents “the most loving example of commitment and partnership.”

Fans and colleagues from across the entertainment industry have since offered messages of sympathy and support to Seacrest and his family.

Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Michael Buble, Will Reeve, and many others commented and sent their condolences to the Seacrest family.

