American Idol Season 24: Everything to know about the reality show — host, judges, voting and more

American Idol is returning for its 24th season on Monday, 26 January 2026, marking an early start compared with past years.

Where can you stream American Idol Season 24? The show will air on ABC at 8.00 p.m. ET, a shift from the traditional Sunday slot that the series used for many seasons on the network. This earlier rollout is the earliest in nearly a decade and sets the tone for an extended season of music, competition and discovery.

New episodes will also be available for streaming the following day on Hulu and Disney+ (JioHotstar in India), giving viewers multiple ways to keep up with the journey to find the next music superstar.

Who will be hosting the show? Hosted by long-time presenter Ryan Seacrest, American Idol Season 24 returns with its familiar format: talented hopefuls from across the United States audition for a chance to win a recording contract and substantial prize money.

Over the years, the show has been a launch pad for successful artists, and it remains one of television’s most popular unscripted competitions.

Who will the judges of American Idol Season 24 be? The judging panel for season 24 features Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood, who all come back for another season of talent discovery. Richie and Bryan have been mainstays of the show’s judging table since its revival on ABC, and Underwood — a winner of American Idol’s fourth season — returned to the panel last year, replacing Katy Perry.

Also Read | Orlando Bloom shares what he looks for in a partner after Katy Perry breakup

Underwood has spoken in past interviews about how different it feels to be a judge on the show compared with being a contestant. In 2025, she told Entertainment Weekly that she watched earlier seasons to better understand her role and to cultivate a supportive judging style, acknowledging the immense pressure contestants feel when stepping onto the Idol stage.

Richie has also highlighted that the judging approach has shifted away from mere blunt commentary toward encouraging contestants and helping them grow. In his view, American Idol has evolved into a type of talent development platform that discovers and nurtures artists rather than simply eliminating them

New twists and elements in American Idol Season 24 One of the biggest changes this season is the reimagined Hollywood Week. For the first time in the show’s history, this crucial round of competition — now branded “Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover” — will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, rather than in Los Angeles.

Contestants will compete at Belmont University in Music City, reflecting the show’s renewed energy and connection to the heart of the American music scene.

Producers have promised that this new Hollywood Week will be particularly intense, with the largest single round of cuts ever seen in Idol history. The shift in location and structure is expected to add fresh drama and challenge for contestants as they vie for a spot in the live performance rounds.

Also Read | Simon Cowell opens up about his harshest American Idol moments

Beyond this, ABC and American Idol are introducing further innovations to the competition experience. According to entertainment outlets, the show will incorporate live social voting during the season, allowing fans to have more direct involvement in deciding which contestants advance — a first for the franchise. This interactive twist reflects broader trends in reality TV and aims to deepen audience engagement across platforms.