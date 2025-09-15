American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and girlfriend Leticia Cline hospitalized after serious car crash in Columbia

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, were injured in a car crash on Friday night, September 12, in Columbia, Tennessee. Both remain in the hospital.

Wolfe, 61, posted about the accident the next day on Instagram stories, USA Today reported. He shared photos of his blue vintage car, the front smashed and the body crumpled. “By the grace of God, we’re both safe and OK,” he wrote. He said they were under care and thanked people for the messages coming in.

Serious injuries to Leticia Cline Cline, 46, suffered the heavier injuries. In her own hospital post, she said doctors found her jaw broken in several places, broken ribs, a fractured sternum, a collapsed lung, and swelling near her spine. Her jaw will need to be wired shut. “Hopefully I get surgery tomorrow,” she wrote. A photo showed her wearing a neck brace. Wolfe was resting beside her.

Mike Wolfe thanks fans, asks for privacy Wolfe called the crash frightening. He said the night was hard but that he and Cline were holding on and seeing “light at the end of the tunnel.” He asked for privacy. The cause of the crash has not been released. Columbia police have not issued details.

Mike Wolfe and Leticia Cline history Wolfe has led American Pickers on the History Channel since 2010. The show follows him and others digging through barns and backroads for antiques. He also ran an antiques store in Nashville for 15 years, closing it earlier this year.

Cline is a former model and motorcycle racer. She has been with Wolfe since 2021. The couple is expected to recover. Supporters have filled their social media pages with comments since the news broke.

