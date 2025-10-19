High inflation mars Americans’ enthusiasm as prices rise in response to heavy tariffs by Trump

The high tariffs imposed on foreign imports by US President Donald Trump have led to an escalation in prices of various goods. This has had an impact on inflation and is causing some difficulties for the average American.

In a report by The Guardian, several Americans vented their discontent at the rising prices and cost of living.

“Items that I have bought regularly have gone up in price steadily,” Paige Harris, a 38-year-old and mother of two, told The Guardian. “From hair dye to baby formula, our grocery list has gotten smaller while our budget has had to increase. Meats like steak are a no-go for our household,” she explained.

Several other interviewees spoke of how they are having to make adjustments to their lifestyle to ensure that their finances do not collapse.

How will US pay extra due to Trump's tariffs? The article also mentions an S&P Global study, which points out that companies in the US have to churn out $1.2 trillion more in expenses due to the inflationary pressure, partly caused by the high tariffs.

Yale Budget Lab estimated that each household would be spending $2,400 more due to the burden of higher tariffs. President Trump, who has been a strong advocate of reciprocal tariffs, has increased them on products coming from several countries, especially nations like China. This has had a significant impact on inflation.

Trump’s tariffs: Impact on consumers In a separate article, The Guardian detailed the findings of a survey conducted by the Harris polling agency. Seventy-four per cent of the respondents in the survey said that their household costs have increased from anywhere between $100 and $749.

According to CNBC, the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book latest report confirmed that there has been a significant price rise due to higher import duties.

“Prices rose further during the reporting period,” the report said, as per CNBC. “Tariff-induced input cost increases were reported across many Districts, but the extent of those higher costs passing through to final prices varied,” the note added.

So, as the festive season approaches, Americans may have to adjust to some new economic realities. Then again, with some trade deals having already been made, perhaps better times lie ahead.

FAQs What is the tariff war between the USA and other countries? President Donald Trump has raised import duties on several products coming from countries that have high import duties themselves. This has created a sense of trade war between him and countries like China and India.

Is there an impact of these duties on inflation? Yes, with additional costs to be paid to get the item in the US, there is an extra burden on consumers as well.