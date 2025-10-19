Angelina Jolie flaunts massive back tattoo at Couture premiere; internet hails her as a ‘goddess’ | See pic

Angelina Jolie brought old Hollywood glamour to Rome as she graced the red carpet for the premiere of her latest film Couture at the 20th Rome Film Festival on October 18, 2025.

But that wasn't it. Angelina turned heads with her massive, gorgeous back tattoo.

Angelina Jolie is a ‘goddess’ as she stuns in a plunging black dress Angelina Jolie turned heads on the red carpet at Rome’s Auditorium Parco della Musica on Saturday, arriving for the premiere of her latest film in a striking caped backless gown that showcased her extensive back tattoos.

The actress stunned in a backless black Alberta Ferretti gown that beautifully revealed her intricate back tattoos — a look that instantly set social media ablaze.

She completed the look with black stiletto booties, sheer stockings, and a pair of sparkling jeweled earrings that added just the right touch of glamour.

Keeping her signature effortless style, the 50-year-old actress wore minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine, and styled her hair long and straight, flowing down her back to complement the dramatic gown.

Internet reacts to the pictures Fans couldn’t contain their admiration, flooding platforms with praise and heart emojis. One wrote, “Angelina Jolie’s back though. I MEAN 🥵 (sic)” while another declared, “Pls she is a goddess 😍 (sic).” Others dubbed her “MOTHER (sic),” cementing Jolie’s timeless status as a fashion and cultural icon.

Jolie, known for her poise and understated charm, was all smiles as she posed for photographers and greeted fans. She was joined by co-stars Anyier Anei and Louis Garrel at the event, where the trio discussed their experiences working on the emotionally layered film.

More about the film 'Couture' Directed by Alice Winocour, Couture tells the story of three women confronting illness, ambition, and identity during Paris Fashion Week.

Jolie plays Maxine Walker, an American filmmaker navigating her creative vision while battling breast cancer and family struggles — a role that marks one of her most introspective performances in recent years.