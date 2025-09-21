Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh stuns with platinum blonde hair and piercing in rare NYC outing

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh, 19, gained a lot of attention with her all new bold look. During a rare public outing, she was spotted at Lower Manhattan with her close dancer friend Keoni Rose, enjoying the Feast of San Gennaro 2025 celebration in Little Italy. The 19-year-old had dropped Pitt from her last name in 2024, News.au.com reported.
In photos shared by fan accounts, Shiloh looked relaxed, but her platinum blonde hair and labret piercing stole the spotlight. Her hair was slicked back neatly from her face, and she paired the look with smoky eye makeup, a rare choice compared to her usual minimal makeup style, as per Parade.
Also read: Optical illusion: Can you see both a bird and a cat in this viral photo? Reddit post leaves everyone confused
Despite her dramatic hair and lip piercing, Shiloh kept her style casual. She wore baggy pants and a black sweatshirt featuring a graphic of Al Pacino in Scarface, a top she has worn before. Both Shiloh and Keoni were carrying shopping bags as they walked through the festival.
This appears to be Shiloh’s first public appearance in several months, after being spotted multiple times in Los Angeles in July. Since then, she has stayed out of the spotlight, likely focusing on her dance career.
Also read: Maths nerd? Try solving this viral brain teaser with shoes, burger, and boy as Reddit users debate over answer
Shiloh recently choreographed a dance routine for a special industry event under the name “Shi”. The event celebrated a new collection by designer Isabel Marant, with Keoni Rose among the dancers performing her routine.
A1. Shiloh debuted a platinum blonde hair color, slicked back neatly from her face.
A2. While her hair and piercing were bold changes, Shiloh kept her casual clothing style with baggy pants and a black sweatshirt.
A3. Shiloh is building her career as a dancer and choreographer, recently choreographing a routine for a designer event under the name “Shi.”