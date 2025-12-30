Another anti-Trump celebrity leaves America: George Clooney joins Richard Gere, Ellen DeGeneres, Eva Longoria

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, along with their 8-year-old twins, have officially become French citizens. While he has not categorically mentioned Donald Trump as the reason, he has a history of being a critic of the US president.

While George Clooney continues to criticise Donald Trump, he accepts that Trump won a democratic election. The Hollywood actor says he hopes the president performs well for the country.

Clooney often explains to his son that losing means shaking hands, then preparing for the next chance. He still disagrees with Trump’s ideas. He argues that Trumpism cannot survive for long because it depends on Trump’s unusual celebrity pull.

Clooney also warns that Trump’s pressure on the media poses a threat to press freedom. Their fight remains public as Trump mocks Clooney with terms like ‘fake movie actor’, ‘second-rate movie star’ and ‘failed political pundit’.

While Clooney says he simply does not care, many experts believe his relocation to France may be related to his political rivalry with Trump.

After Donald Trump returned to the presidency in 2025, several well-known American celebrities left the country. They acted on their earlier statements before the election.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi moved permanently to the Cotswolds in the UK. They expressed fear over changes to gay marriage laws following Trump’s win.

Rosie O’Donnell shifted to Ireland for her mental well-being. She is now applying for citizenship. Eva Longoria now divides her time between Mexico and Spain. According to her, Trump’s victory confirmed her decision to live abroad.

British actress Sophie Turner returned to the UK. She spoke about gun violence and the reversal of Roe v Wade on abortion as major concerns.

Richard Gere relocated to Spain after selling his home in Connecticut. He called the US a “dark place”. America Ferrera and Minnie Driver also moved to the UK for better stability and opportunities for their families.

George Clooney’s reason for moving to France George Clooney has often praised France for its strict privacy rules. He appreciates how paparazzi are banned from photographing children near schools. He called it the main reason his family chose to live there.

Clooney also spoke about enjoying French culture and the language. Yet, he joked that he is still learning it even after a year of classes.

Amal, a well-known human rights lawyer, is already fluent in French. The couple believes life in France is better and safer for their children.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma move to UK Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and his children have moved to London. The family reportedly wants a more private life. It is highly unlikely in India, given the celebrity status of both Virat and Anushka. Their younger child, Akaay, was born in London in February 2024.

They are staying in the Notting Hill area, where they can walk around freely without attracting constant attention. Sources close to the family say the main reason for leaving India was the pressure of nonstop public scrutiny, which made ‘normal parenting’ almost impossible.