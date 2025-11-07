Anunay Sood, Emman Atienza and more: A look at young influencers who passed away in 2025

The news of 32-year-old travel influencer Anunay Sood’s demise has shocked a large number of people in the online community. Sood had built a following through slow-travel films and photography. His family confirmed the loss through a brief statement shared on his Instagram account, asking for privacy and offering no details on the cause.

The timing felt abrupt to many. Only days earlier, he had posted updates from Las Vegas, still documenting roads, skies and cars the way he always did. His work had appeared consistently in creator recognition lists, including Forbes India’s digital talent rankings.

His passing was one among several deaths of young influencers reported internationally this year, with each of them sparking conversations.

Young Influencers who died in 2025 Emman Atienza Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza, daughter of Kim Atienza, died at the age of 19 in Los Angeles. She had recently relocated to the US. The cause of death was ruled suicide. She was known for blending mental health conversations with lifestyle content. Her family and supporters have since spoken about digital harassment and the emotional weight of public visibility.

Stacey Hatfield Stacey Hatfield, the Australia-based nutrition and wellness influencer, passed away at 34, following complications after childbirth. Her husband made the announcement via a brief online message. Followers remembered her for measured health advice and community-driven interactions.

Anna Grace Phelan TikTok creator Anna Grace Phelan, 19, had shared updates about her cancer treatment with viewers. Her final video spoke about her tumor becoming inoperable. Her family announced her passing one week later. Many followers had closely followed her journey.

Ben Bader Lifestyle and finance content creator Ben Bader, 25, died in October this year. His girlfriend shared the news with fans, while the cause of death still remains unclear. His audience had grown across several platforms through short videos.

Valeria Marquez On 13 May 2025, the 23-year-old beauty influencer was shot dead while live-streaming from her salon in Guadalajara. The incident is under investigation.

Daniel Naroditsky A few weeks ago, US chess grandmaster and online educator Daniel Naroditsky, 29, passed away unexpectedly. His club confirmed the news, but the cause of death was not shared.

