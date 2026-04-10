Apple Pay users hit by scam wave across the US—Here’s how victims are losing their money

A wave of sophisticated scams targeting Apple Pay users is rapidly spreading across the United States, with criminals using fake alerts and high-pressure tactics to steal money and personal information, as per a new report.

Research and consumer complaint trends analyzed by ConsumerAffairs indicate a noticeable rise in reports involving digital wallet scams, particularly those impersonating trusted brands like Apple and major banks.

How the scam works According to data compiled by the data research site, these scams often begin with a seemingly legitimate text message warning users about suspicious activity on their Apple Pay account.

Common messages claim:

-A purchase was attempted or declined

-The account is locked or under investigation

-Immediate action is required

These alerts typically include a phone number or link. Victims who respond are connected to scammers posing as Apple Support, financial institutions, or even law enforcement.

In documented cases reviewed by the report, scammers escalate quickly — claiming funds are at risk and pressuring victims to act immediately.

Escalation tactics Reports cited by ConsumerAffairs show that victims are often instructed to:

-Transfer money to so-called “safe” accounts

-Withdraw large sums of cash

-Send funds via Apple Pay, Apple Cash, or gift cards

One widely reported incident involved a victim nearly losing $15,000 after being convinced by a scammer posing as an investigator — a case consistent with patterns identified in ConsumerAffairs complaint data.

Why the scam is effective Experts referenced by ConsumerAffairs emphasize that these scams rely on social engineering rather than technical hacking.

Scammers exploit:

-Urgency: Threats of account suspension

-Authority: Impersonation of trusted institutions

-Fear: Claims of fraud or legal consequences

The speed and convenience of digital payments make it easier for victims to act before realizing the deception.

Warning signs Analysis highlights several red flags:

-Unexpected messages about Apple Pay activity

-Requests to call a number provided in a message

-Pressure to act immediately

-Requests for passwords, verification codes, or personal data

-Instructions to move money or mislead bank employees

Importantly, Apple does not send unsolicited messages asking users to call support or share sensitive information.

How to protect yourself Based on guidance aligned with findings from the report:

-Do not click links or call numbers in unsolicited messages

-Check account activity directly through your device

-Contact Apple or your bank using official channels

If you suspect fraud:

-Stop transactions immediately

-Notify your bank or card issuer

-Report the incident to authorities such as the FTC

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