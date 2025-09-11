Apple TV+ renews German medical drama Berlin ER for season 2: Here's everything you need to know

Apple TV+ and ZDF have confirmed the return of their German-language medical drama Berlin ER (original title: KRANK Berlin) for a second season, according to Deadline. The renewal follows the show’s remarkable success at the German Television Awards in Cologne, where it won Best Drama Series and Best Cinematography.

Created by British physician-turned-screenwriter Samuel Jefferson and filmmaker Viktor Jakovleski, the gritty drama explores the lives of overworked doctors in Berlin’s busiest and most overcrowded emergency ward, Deadline reported.

Berlin ER’s award-winning debut Season one made a major impact on both critics and audiences, according to Deadline. At the German Television Awards, the series earned six nominations, including Best Actress for Haley Louise Jones and Best Actor for Slavko Popadic, who star as ER doctors Dr. Zanna Parker and Dr. Ben Weber.

It ultimately clinched the awards for Best Drama Series and Best Cinematography, cementing its reputation as one of Germany’s standout TV dramas.

The production nearly did not happen. Initially developed for Sky Deutschland, the series was dropped before ZDF picked it up. Apple TV+ later boarded as a co-producer, striking an innovative rights deal that secured global distribution.

What Season 1 delivered According to a Decider report, the first season introduced Dr Zanna Parker (Jones), who relocated to Berlin after her personal life fell apart in Munich. Tasked with leading the emergency ward at the city’s toughest hospital, she faced hostility from staff, chronic underfunding, and the relentless pressure of a failing healthcare system. Alongside Dr Ben Weber, a talented yet troubled doctor prone to self-destructive habits, Parker tried to hold the team together while confronting daily chaos.

The show balanced tense medical emergencies with dark humor, portraying exhausted doctors and nurses surviving in a system stretched to its limits, the Decider report added.

Production and release Violet Pictures and Real Film Berlin produce the drama, with Alexis von Wittgenstein and Emmy-nominated Henning Kamm as executive producers. Season one was released weekly on Apple TV+ before its premiere on ZDFneo in German-speaking areas.

No casting announcements have been made yet for Season 2, but fans can expect Haley Louise Jones and Slavko Popadić to return in their lead roles.

FAQs Q: What is Berlin ER about? A: The series follows doctors working in Berlin’s busiest and most underfunded emergency room as they struggle to save lives under intense pressure.

Q: Who created Berlin ER? A: The show was co-created by Samuel Jefferson and Viktor Jakovleski.

Q: Where can I watch Berlin ER? A: The show streams globally on Apple TV+ and airs in Germany on ZDFneo.

Q: How many episodes does each season have? A: Season one had eight episodes, and the same is expected for Season 2.