Apple Watch SE 3 available for just $199 on Amazon: Price, features, best deals and other details

The Apple Watch SE 3 is currently on sale in the United States for a record low price of $199 on Amazon, according to The Verge.

Initially priced at $249, the new Watch SE 3 is one of the cheapest smartwatches for iPhone. While it has the older Apple Watch design from 2020’s Series 6, the Watch SE 3’s biggest upgrade is an always-on display, which makes it significantly convenient for users to see the time and notifications on the go.

Apple Watch SE 3: What to know? The Apple Watch SE 3 was introduced by the Cupertino giant in September. It offers various health, fitness, connectivity, as well as safety features, which are backed by the S10 chipset.

With the always-on display of the Apple Watch SE 3, you can now see the time or any incoming notifications without having to lift your wrist or touch the screen. Although it lacks the Ultra Wideband processor that makes the Precision Finding for iPhone feature possible, it still has the same S10 chip as the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11, The Verge reported.

The Apple Watch SE 3 has a dual-core processor that is enough to efficiently tackle on-device Siri requests. Additionally, the smartwatch supports double-tap and wrist flick gestures, which allow you to navigate through the device to set timers, snooze alarms, and answer and end phone calls without tapping the screen.

In addition to a battery life of 18 hours, Apple Watch SE 3 has improved health-and-wellness features like sleep apnea notifications, a wrist-temperature sensor, and ovulation tracking. Unlike the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3, the Apple Watch SE 3 cannot take an EKG or measure your blood oxygen level. However, it is great at tracking your activity and sleep.

Other deals on Amazon Among other major deals on Amazon, you can get the Google Nest Thermostat at $89.99 ($40 off). Amazon’s Fire HD 10, which comes with 32GB of storage, is available for $69.99 ($70 off).

Meanwhile, you can buy CMF’s Headphone Pro at $84.99 ($15 off) on the e-commerce platform.

FAQs What is the price of the Apple Watch SE 3 in the US? Apple Watch SE 3 has been priced at $249 in the US. Currently, it is available for $199 on Amazon.

Can the new Apple Watch SE 3 take an EKG or measure blood oxygen level? No, the new Apple Watch SE 3 cannot take an EKG or measure blood oxygen level.