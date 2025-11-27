Are Dunkin’ and Starbucks open on Thanksgiving 2025 in US? Holiday hours, closures and what to expect

Thanksgiving 2025 has arrived, and while many restaurants and retailers close for the holiday, several major coffee chains will remain open — though with reduced or modified hours. As Americans finalize their Thanksgiving meal prep on Thursday (November 27), some will still make quick runs for caffeine before hosting family and friends.

Are Dunkin’ stores open on Thanksgiving? Yes — Dunkin’ will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2025, but hours will vary by location.

Many Dunkin’ stores operate with limited holiday schedules, so customers should check their nearest location’s hours before heading out.

Nothing pairs better with Thanksgiving cooking than an early-morning coffee run, but Dunkin’ recommends contacting local stores directly to confirm opening and closing times.

Dunkin’ holiday beverages and seasonal donuts will also be served at participating locations.

Key points:

-Dunkin’ stores are open on November 27

-Holiday hours differ widely between franchises

-Check the Dunkin’ mobile app or call your local store

Is Starbucks open on Thanksgiving 2025? Yes — Starbucks will also be open on Thanksgiving, though most stores will follow reduced holiday hours. While standard schedules run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thanksgiving operating times depend on each store’s management, staffing, and location.

Some locations — especially those inside supermarkets, airports, and shopping centers — may operate with different hours than standalone cafés.

What to know:

-Starbucks Thanksgiving hours vary by store

-Many locations reduce hours for the holiday

-Use the Starbucks Store Locator to confirm exact times

Holiday menu & special offerings

Starbucks is not offering a Thanksgiving-exclusive drink, but customers can still enjoy the chain’s 2025 holiday menu, which debuted on November 6. Seasonal favorites — including holiday lattes, mochas, and bakery items — remain available for the long weekend.

How to check your local store’s hours Because both chains operate thousands of locations with varying schedules, the best way to confirm your store’s hours is to:

-Check Dunkin’s mobile app or website

-Visit the Starbucks Store Locator