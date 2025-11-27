Are McDonald’s restaurants open this Thanksgiving? Here’s what Americans need to know today

While Thanksgiving is about a hearty meal centered around a stuffed turkey prepared at home, it can still be a day of brisk business for restaurants. Being a holiday, a lot of people may be willing to head out and enjoy a nice lunch or dinner of their choice at a nearby café or fast food outlet. Which raises the question – are the leading restaurant chains of the country keeping their outlets open on Thanksgiving? Those looking for ‘happy meal’ are concerned if they will get one today. So, let’s take a look at the status of McDonald’s restaurants on Thanksgiving Day.

Will McDonald’s outlets be open on Thanksgiving Day? Yes, McDonald’s restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving, though there might be some variance in their timings. Do enquire with local outlets or consult the website of the company, even their store locator, to make sure you visit the restaurant at the right time. However, there is no special offer launched by the company for Thanksgiving. Regular prices will apply.

Other major restaurant chains open on Thanksgiving McDonald’s isn’t the only restaurant that will be keeping its shutters up today. Other major chains like Starbucks, IHOP and Burger King will also be functional today, as per Newsweek. However, there are, indeed, major restaurant chains that will keep their outlets closed.

Newsweek reports that Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Chili’s, Panera Bread, Olive Garden, Taco Bell, The Cheesecake Factory and Red Lobster centers will be closed on Thursday. The odd store of some of these chains may be functional but don’t make a definite plan to visit them today.

There are also mega retail stores that will be non-functional today. These include Aldi, Costco, Publix, Sam’s Club, Target, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, according to Newsweek.

Thanksgiving is a day for a hearty meal with family and friends. However, in a highly diverse country like the United States, not everyone will be able to cook or afford such a celebration. So, a happy meal may be their best option.

FAQs Are McDonald’s shops going to be open today? Yes, most McDonald’s outlets will be open.

Is McDonald’s launching a special offer for Thanksgiving? No, the regular prices and plans will apply.