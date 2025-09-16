Arkansas to New York: Here are the most and least affordable states in US in 2025

With the US Bureau of Economic Analysis data, US News & World Report has ranked all 50 US states by affordability. The rankings give an insight into housing affordability and the cost of living in each state in the US. From Arkansas to New York, here are the most affordable and least affordable states in the United States in 2025, as per Business Insider.
The list is only one section of US News & World Report’s state comparison, where states are measured on areas like opportunity, education, healthcare, and fiscal stability, along with several others. Together, these rankings shape its overall “Best States” list.
Cost of living ranking: 1
Housing affordability ranking: 3
Median household income: $62,106
Cost of living ranking: 2
Housing affordability ranking: 1
Median household income: $59,127
Cost of living ranking: 8
Housing affordability ranking: 2
Median household income: $60,798
Cost of living ranking: 3
Housing affordability ranking: 6
Median household income: $76,881
Cost of living ranking: 4
Housing affordability ranking: 7
Median household income: $66,148
Cost of living ranking: 42
Housing affordability ranking: 42
Median household income: $102,905
Cost of living ranking: 44
Housing affordability ranking: 40
Median household income: $99,782
Cost of living ranking: 37
Housing affordability ranking: 48
Median household income: $97,113
Cost of living ranking: 40
Housing affordability ranking: 44
Median household income: $77,735
Cost of living ranking: 45
Housing affordability ranking: 43
Median household income: $85,820
Cost of living ranking: 47
Housing affordability ranking: 45
Median household income: $99,389
The median household income in Arkansas is $62,106.
New York's housing affordability ranking is 43.
Florida's cost-of-living ranking is 45.
Arkansas is ranked as the most affordable state in the United States.
