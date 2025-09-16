Subscribe

Arkansas to New York: Here are the most and least affordable states in US in 2025

From Arkansas to New York, here is the comprehensive list of the most affordable and least affordable states in the United States in 2025.

LM US Desk
Published16 Sep 2025, 06:59 PM IST
Most and least affordable states in the US in 2025
Most and least affordable states in the US in 2025(Pixabay)

With the US Bureau of Economic Analysis data, US News & World Report has ranked all 50 US states by affordability. The rankings give an insight into housing affordability and the cost of living in each state in the US. From Arkansas to New York, here are the most affordable and least affordable states in the United States in 2025, as per Business Insider.

The list is only one section of US News & World Report’s state comparison, where states are measured on areas like opportunity, education, healthcare, and fiscal stability, along with several others. Together, these rankings shape its overall “Best States” list.

Arkansas

Cost of living ranking: 1

Housing affordability ranking: 3

Median household income: $62,106

Mississippi

Cost of living ranking: 2

Housing affordability ranking: 1

Median household income: $59,127

West Virginia

Cost of living ranking: 8

Housing affordability ranking: 2

Median household income: $60,798

South Dakota

Cost of living ranking: 3

Housing affordability ranking: 6

Median household income: $76,881

Oklahoma

Cost of living ranking: 4

Housing affordability ranking: 7

Median household income: $66,148

Maryland

Cost of living ranking: 42

Housing affordability ranking: 42

Median household income: $102,905

New Hampshire

Cost of living ranking: 44

Housing affordability ranking: 40

Median household income: $99,782

Colorado

Cost of living ranking: 37

Housing affordability ranking: 48

Median household income: $97,113

Florida

Cost of living ranking: 40

Housing affordability ranking: 44

Median household income: $77,735

New York

Cost of living ranking: 45

Housing affordability ranking: 43

Median household income: $85,820

Washington

Cost of living ranking: 47

Housing affordability ranking: 45

Median household income: $99,389

FAQs

What is the median household income in Arkansas?

The median household income in Arkansas is $62,106.

What is New York's housing affordability ranking?

New York's housing affordability ranking is 43.

What is Florida's cost-of-living ranking?

Florida's cost-of-living ranking is 45.

Which is the most affordable state in the United States?

Arkansas is ranked as the most affordable state in the United States.

 
 
