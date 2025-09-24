Armed man with large knife tries to break into Beacon Hill neighborhood, shot by Boston police after 911 call

An armed man was shot in the Beacon Hill neighbourhood in Massachusetts on Wednesday morning. The Boston police officials fired gunshots at the suspect. The incident took place around 6 AM ET, after the police received a 911 call reporting a naked, armed man on 97 Mount Vernon Street, according to CBS News.

According to police officials, the man was attempting to break into the premises. Upon encountering the man, the officers saw him without clothes and holding a large knife. He was later shot by the officers to prevent further harm, the report stated.

Multiple shots fired, suspect taken to hospital Paul McLaughlin, Superintendent of Boston Police, addressed the media shortly after the incident. He informed that the officers received a report of a break-in in progress via 911. Upon arrival, they saw a man with a large knife in a back alley, according to a WCVB report.

McLaughlin stated that three officers were involved in the confrontation. They attempted to subdue the man with electronic stun guns. However, they could not succeed. Later, the officers fired their weapons multiple times at the suspect. The man was described as “unclothed” in the interview. According to McLaughlin, it is too early to say how many shots were fired.

Names of officers involved in shooting not public yet The Boston Police have yet to reveal information about the suspect. The story is developing at the moment, and more details are expected soon. McLaughlin has ensured that the injuries sustained by the suspect were not at all life-threatening. The man received first aid at the spot. Later, he was transported to the hospital for additional treatment.

Names of the police officers involved in the shooting have also been kept under wraps. The officers involved were also taken to a local hospital for evaluation. McLaughin informed that this was done as per standard protocol, CBS News reported.

The residents of the quiet neighborhood spoke to WCVB about the incident. They expressed surprise at the incident. The residents said they woke up to the sounds of gunshots. The noise and chaos were not usual in the neighbourhood. A resident said that the gunshot woke him up. Meanwhile, another resident of the area called the incident “unreal”.

The Boston police have requested that people with more information on the incident contact them directly.

