Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to gym—But this time, he’s coaching his son to bodybuilding glory | Watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the seven-time Mr. Olympia and Hollywood icon, has returned to the gym floor—but this time, not as the one under the spotlight. At 78, the "Terminator" star was seen coaching his son, Joseph Baena, ahead of his first official bodybuilding competition, signaling that the next generation may be ready to carry the torch of muscle..

Inside the hallowed walls of Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach, California—where Schwarzenegger once forged his empire—the father-son duo trained with precision.

In a video obtained first by Fox News Digital, Schwarzenegger was meticulous, adjusting Baena’s positioning and ensuring every muscle was flexed perfectly.

Gone was the man battling for the Mr. Olympia crown. Instead, Schwarzenegger, dressed casually in a black T-shirt, shorts, and knee-high socks, observed from the sidelines, guiding each pose, correcting every angle, and sharing the knowledge of decades spent in bodybuilding history.

Carving his own path Baena, 28, has been navigating the shadow of his father’s immense legacy while building his own identity. From acting roles, including the 2024 action thriller Gunner, to landing a Men’s Health cover, Baena is crafting a career that reflects both his ambitions and his unique voice.

Yet, the weight of comparisons is real. “There’s a lot of people out there with very accomplished parents … and it’s scary,” Baena admitted. “It’s scary to get compared to these giants and to have the feeling like you need to live up to these expectations.”

For Baena, bodybuilding is more than just sculpting muscle—it’s a stage where he can both honor his father’s legacy and assert his own.

Legacy in motion Schwarzenegger, who once dominated the bodybuilding world, now watches as the next generation learns the art of the craft he perfected.