The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now assigned a risk category to a previously announced voluntary recall involving more than 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese sold at ALDI, Target, Walmart and other major retailers. The recall was issued after concerns that metal fragments may have entered some of the product lots.

For U.S. shoppers who rely on pre-shredded packs for convenience, the recall has raised a long-standing question: what constitutes a cleaner, healthier cheese?

Data shows global cheese consumption habits Cheese remains a staple in U.S. kitchens - sliced, melted, shredded, or straight from the block. Its appeal spans every category: aged, fresh, soft, salty. Global data cited by the World Population Overview notes that the U.S. consumes the most cheese (19.3 kg per capita), followed closely by Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

What makes one cheese “healthier” than another “Cheese plays a pivotal cultural role,” Ramón Barreto of Vogue Mexico and Latin America told the outlet. Nutrition researchers point out that it remains calorie-dense, but also nutrient-dense, with proteins, fats, and vitamins varying by milk type and production method.

A recurring guideline from nutritionist Mariana Perez Trejo Soltwedel, as shared with Vogue, is simple. Look at colour (white or yellow) first. White cheeses - panela, ricotta, mozzarella, cottage, feta - usually carry higher protein and lower fat. Yellow cheeses, including cheddar, Gouda, Manchego, blue cheese, and cream cheese, typically have higher fat content and lower protein content.

She also cautions that “light” or “reduced-fat” labels don’t always mean cleaner choices. Some versions rely on gums or thickeners to improve texture. Her recommendation: choose regular versions and watch ingredients. Five is the benchmark: pasteurised milk, salt, rennet, calcium chloride, and lactic cultures.

How is shredded cheese different from regular cheese? Regular cheese typically contains only the core ingredients - milk, salt, rennet, and cultures - making it a cleaner option for buyers who want fewer additives. The added ingredients in packaged shredded cheese can alter texture and slightly reduce protein-to-weight ratios compared with a block of the same cheese

Is shredded cheese less healthy than block cheese? Shredded cheese isn’t inherently unhealthier, but packaged versions often contain anti-caking agents and added starches. These don’t make them unsafe, but they do make the product more processed than block cheese.

How to tell if a cheese is high-quality The FDA recall highlights the importance of verifying labels, sources, and lot numbers, particularly when a product undergoes multiple processing steps before reaching the shelves. Mariana states this is what people need to look out for when it comes to cheese:

Ensure the cheese contains at least 15g of protein per 100g to qualify for a “high-protein” label.

Ensure the cheese doesn't have more than 20g of fat per 100g. Otherwise, it moves into high-fat territory.

Checking portion size is key. Even nutritious cheeses can quickly push daily sodium and calorie limits.

Don't forget to check the nutritional benefits of cheese.

Amid the shredded-cheese recall, the overall advice remains unchanged: read labels closely, choose minimally processed options when possible, and remain vigilant for recall notices until the investigations are closed.

FAQs 1. Why was the shredded cheese recalled? The FDA has flagged over 1.5 million bags sold at ALDI, Target, Walmart, and other retailers due to the possible presence ofmetal fragments in some lots.