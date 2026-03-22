Bachelorette star James McCoy Taylor arrested again, months after guilty plea

James McCoy Taylor, a former contestant on the popular American reality show The Bachelorette, has been arrested in Texas on charges of assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint, according to a report by TMZ. The development comes less than a year after the country singer pleaded guilty in a separate case involving a 19-year-old college student.

Citing online court records, the media outlet reported that Taylor was taken into custody on Friday on the basis of a warrant linked to an incident that allegedly took place in April 2024. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 surety bond.

Details surrounding the latest incident remain limited. The report further stated that it has reached out to both Taylor and local law enforcement authorities for comment, but no official response has been made public so far.

The arrest has brought renewed attention to Taylor’s prior legal troubles. In 2023, he was arrested on similar charges in connection with an incident involving a 19-year-old college student. According to police at the time, Taylor allegedly groped the woman, forcibly kissed her and threw her to the ground when she attempted to leave.

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In 2025, Taylor pleaded guilty in the case. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to complete 80 hours of community service, pay $1,000 in fines and court costs, attend anger management classes and have no contact with the victim. He was also barred from entering Texas’ Northgate Entertainment District.

Taylor first gained public recognition after appearing on Season 12 of The Bachelorette, where he built a following as a singer-songwriter. Over the years, he has maintained a presence on social media, with more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Beyond his reality TV stint, Taylor has also found himself in the spotlight for other controversies. In 2021, he made headlines after threatening legal action against media organisations over reports that linked him to the January 6 US Capitol riot—claims he denied.

According to TMZ, Taylor is currently based in Colorado, where he lives with his partner, Kenzie Linden. The couple is raising five young girls together.

The latest arrest raises questions about the recurring nature of the allegations against him. While the legal process is still underway and further details are awaited, the case highlights the scrutiny faced by public figures when previous convictions intersect with fresh charges.