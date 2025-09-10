Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul opens up about her 2023 domestic violence arrest: ‘I never intentionally…’

Taylor Frankie Paul, the next Bachelorette for Season 22, had been arrested for domestic violence after she ran into a drunken argument with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, in February 2023. As per CBS News, her fight with Mortensen had resulted in the injury of Taylor’s then-5-year-old daughter, Indy.

Taylor Frankie Paul on her 2023 arrest During her latest appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star burst into tears as she discussed the infamous incident from 2023.

“I never had hurt my daughter. I never intentionally did anything with my children,” Taylor Frankie Paul said with tears in her eyes, as per People magazine. She added that she could never talk about the 2023 incident without a “lump” in her throat. “It's just such a hard time in my life,” the 31-year-old said.

“I never really think about me in that situation. Obviously, it's my kids because they were involved, they were in the house,” the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star added, as she meditated on her argument with Dakota Mortensen.

As per CBS News, Taylor had thrown a chair at Mortensen, which ended up hitting her daughter, Indy. At the time, she entered a plea deal to avoid jail time. Taylor Frankie Paul shares her son, Ever, with Mortensen. According to E! News, she and Mortensen broke up in May this year.

Taylor Frankie Paul says she has learned her lessons Speaking to host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Taylor Frankie Paul said she has grown as a person over time.

“I did have a lot of time of grieving and loss that I don't want any more wasted time for my kids,” Paul said, admitting that she was embarrassed by the arrest. “But with that has come a lot of learning lessons, and I've become a better mom because of it,” she added.

FAQs When will Season 22 of The Bachelorette air? Season 22 of The Bachelorette will air in 2026.

What was Taylor Frankie Paul arrested for in 2023? Taylor Frankie Paul was arrested for domestic violence in 2023.