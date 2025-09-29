Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime gig sparks outrage from Trump supporters over rapper’s criticism of immigration policies

Bad Bunny, the famous Puerto Rican rapper-singer, will headline the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show in 2026. The announcement came on Sunday night. The event is scheduled to be held next February at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Unfortunately, the decision has not been well received by Donald Trump's supporters and far-right activists, Forbes reported.

According to the report, many have highlighted Bad Bunny’s past criticism of the US administration's immigration raids and slammed his outspoken stance against President Donald Trump.

However, amid the online backlash by right-wing activists, California Governor Gavin Newsom has welcomed the NFL's decision. In a post on X, he expressed excitement about welcoming Bad Bunny to California for Super Bowl LX.

Right-wing criticism of Bad Bunny’s stance on Trump’s policies Following the NFL's announcement, many took to social media to voice their displeasure. Benny Johnson, a right-wing Daily Wire commentator, criticized the move, calling Bad Bunny a “massive Trump hater” and an “anti-ICE activist” who has “no songs in English.”

Johnson also slammed the rapper for skipping the US and Puerto Rico during his last tour. Bad Bunny had previously stated that he avoided those stops out of concern that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) might target his fans.

Governor Newsom’s press office clapped back at Johnson on X, posting: “Benny, calm down, we all know you listen to Bad Bunny lol.”

Jack Posobiec, a far-right activist and conspiracy theorist, added to the criticism. He blamed “Barack Obama’s best friend Jay-Z” for the controversy. Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation, has an exclusive partnership with the NFL to produce the Super Bowl halftime show.

Bad Bunny’s political views Bad Bunny has been in the news previously for his outspoken views on the Trump administration’s immigration policies. In the 2024 US presidential race, he endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the music video for his song “NUEVAYoL,” Bad Bunny included a mock Trump voice apologizing for his immigration stance: “I want to apologize to the immigrants in America. I mean the United States. I know America is the whole continent,” the voice says, adding that the U.S. is “nothing without the immigrants.”

In June this year, the rapper posted a video on Instagram which reportedly seems to show authorities detaining immigrants. In the caption, he directed insults towards the ICE officers.

