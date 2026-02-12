Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show sparks row: Did FCC impose $10 million fine on Latin artist? Here's the truth

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican singer, who headlined this year's Super Bowl halftime, has been mired in controversy. Since the organisers revealed the names of selected star performers of the 60th edition of National Football League (NFL) championship opening ceremony, the 31-year-old artist faced tremendous backlash from MAGA supporters, including US President Donald Trump.

This year's Super Bowl Halftime show became one of the most politically charged shows in its recent memory. An influencer and entrepreneur named Colin Wayne, on his Facebook account shared a post stating, “Bad Bunny hit with a $10 million FCC fine over on air vulgarity and explicit gestures during the Super Bowl….Apple Music and the NFL are also facing steep fines.” The post went viral on social media spurring the curiosity for a fact check.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why Bad Bunny's Super Bowl look was a big win for Zara

The claim of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) imposing $10 million fine on the Spanish-language Latin solo artist for the halftime show was found to be false, Hindustan Times confirmed. The post misidentified FCC Commissioner as “Joseph Barron” instead of the current FCC Chairman who is Brendan Carr. The US FCC has not imposed any fine on Grammy-winning artist for the halftime show which was viewed by over 160 million.

Also Read | Influencer's Bad Bunny boycott at Super Bowl sparks social media backlash

Lawmakers call for FCC probe into Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show This comes at a time multiple GOP lawmakers called for a probe into Bad Bunny's performance over the use of alleged profanities. Rep. Randy Fine of Florida and Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee among the Republican lawmakers calling for a probe.

Advertisement

Criticising Bad Bunny's performance, Randy Fine in a post on X said, "Had he said these lyrics -- and all of the other disgusting and pornographic filth in English on live TV, the broadcast would have been pulled down, and the fines would have been enormous."

Demanding probe Andy Ogles, called the show indecent and “pure smut, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness.”

He added, “And if that weren't outrageous enough, the performance's lyrics openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities.” Suggesting that, it displayed “sexual dancing,” he wrote, "These flagrant, indecent acts are illegal to be displayed on public airways."

Bad Bunny lit the atmosphere of the halftime show with a highly-charged performance at the annual event that featured hits including “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Safaera,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” and “Monaco.” The performance celebrated Puerto Rican culture and included

Advertisement