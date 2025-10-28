Bad Omens tour 2026: Check complete schedule, date, city, artist presale info and more

American rock band Bad Omens, on October 28, announced that they will begin a major North American tour next year. The tour will start on February 22 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and end on March 27 in Oakland.

The tour will be supported by Beartooth and President. The band confirmed that artist presale had begun, with general ticket sales opening on October 31 at 10 AM local time Mountain Time (MT).

According to Ticketmaster, there is a ticket limit of 6 tickets per person and per credit card. Artist Presale starts on October 28 at 11:30 PM and goes on until October 31 at 9:30 AM.

Bad Omens, led by vocalist Noah Sebastian, are best known for their hit Specter, which reached number one on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart on October 18, according to Billboard.

This marked the band’s second chart-topping song after Just Pretend in 2023. However, Specter achieved the top spot in just eight weeks, compared to Just Pretend, which took 27 weeks.

With their growing popularity and powerful sound, Bad Omens have quickly become one of the biggest names in modern hard rock.

Bad Omens last released a studio album in 2022 titled The Death of Peace of Mind. Then, they released Concrete Jungle in 2024.

Bad Omens earlier announced that their biggest European tour to date, titled Do You Feel Love Europe 2025, would begin on November 21 in Dublin. The 13-city tour will include major stops such as Glasgow, London, Paris, Zurich and Amsterdam.

The Ghost Inside and Bilmuri would join as supporting acts. Ticket prices in Dublin would range between €59.35 ( ₹6,100) and €62.35 ( ₹6,413), with general sales starting on August 22.

Bad Omens tour 2026: Complete schedule Now, the band has announced a 20-date 2026 arena tour across major North American cities. Check the complete schedule:

February 22: Salt Lake City, Utah

February 24: Denver, Colorado

February 26: Kansas City, Missouri

February 28: Detroit, Michigan

March 2: Minneapolis, Minnesota

March 4: Rosemont, Illinois

March 6: Toronto, Ontario

March 8: Laval, Quebec

March 10: Newark, New Jersey

March 11: Boston, Massachusetts

March 13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

March 14: Baltimore, Maryland

March 16: Raleigh, North Carolina

March 17: Nashville, Tennessee

March 19: Dallas, Texas

March 20: San Antonio, Texas

March 22: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

March 24: Glendale, Arizona

March 26: Inglewood, California