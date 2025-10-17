Baek Se-hee, South Korean author of best-selling ‘Tteokbokki’ memoir passes away at 35. What was the cause of death?

Best-selling South Korean author Baek Se-hee died on Thursday at the age of 35. The author gained recognition for her best-selling memoir I Want to Die but I Want to Eat a Tteokbokki, which came out in 2018, and its sequel, I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat a Tteokbokki, which was released in 2024.

Originally written in Korean, the book gained fame and recognition after it was translated into English in 2022. It was then that the memoir became an international success. The plot of the book revolved around conversations that Se-hee’s psychiatrist had with her on themes like mental health and depression. The book became a cultural phenomenon, resonating with people across the world, the BBC reported.

The first memoir sold 600,000 copies in Korea and around a million copies worldwide, the Guardian reported. It was published in over 25 countries. The sequel was originally released in 2019 in Korean and later translated into English in 2024.

What was Baek Se-hee's cause of death? The cause of Baek Se-hee’s demise is unclear, as per The Guardian. The Korean Organ Donation Agency said in a statement on Friday that the late author donated her organs, including her heart, kidneys, liver and lungs, which helped save five lives. The organs were recovered at the National Health Insurance Service Ilsan after her demise. The Independent reported that Se-hee was born in the same hospital in Gyeonggi Province, North of Seoul.

“Older sister, who shared hearts with people through writing. Knowing your kind heart that loved much and could not hate anyone, now rest comfortably in the sky. I love you so much,” read her sibling’s parting note, released by the hospital. Anton Hur, who translated Se-hee’s books into English, also praised her on Instagram, adding that her donation saved lives.

About Baek Se-hee Born in the year 1990, Baek Se-hee was the eldest of three siblings. As per her short bio in Bloomsbury Publishing, which published the English version of her book, Baek Se-hee graduated in creative writing and worked at a publishing house for five years.

The bio also mentioned that Se-hee had received treatment for dysthymia, which is a mild but long-lasting form of depression. She got the idea of her memoir when her psychiatrist was okay with all their sessions being recorded. As a part of her healing journey, all the recorded interactions were turned into a book by the author.

FAQ 1. Where was Baek Se-hee born? Baek Se-hee was born in Goyang city of Gyeonggi province, South Korea.

2. Has Baek Se-hee written any other books? No, Se-hee wrote two books - I Want to Die but I Want to Have Tteokbokki, and its sequel.