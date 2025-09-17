Banner's Hallmark stores in Virginia file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Which stores will remain open?

In a major development, around 40 Banner's Hallmark stores in Virginia have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. A Washington Business Journal report claimed that the stores are facing seasonal cash flow issues and need to reassess their leases.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection is a certain type of bankruptcy filing that allows businesses to restructure their debts and operations while continuing to remain functional. As per the Washington Business Journal report, Maurice VerStandig of The Belmont Firm in D.C., the company's bankruptcy attorney, said that all stores will remain open.

Banner’s Hallmark files for bankruptcy: Which stores will remain open? The article went on to claim that the stores are located in Reston, Dulles, Fair Oaks, Ashburn, Gainesville, Warrenton, South Riding, Stafford, Oakton, Alexandria, Fair Lakes, Woodbridge, Manassas, Leesburg, Fredericksburg, Fairfax, Burke, and Kingstowne.

Stores in places like Williamsburg, Newport News, Midlothian, Virginia Beach, Hayes, Lynchburg, Harrisonburg, Winchester, Christiansburg, Roanoke, Rocky Mount, Waynesboro, Charlottesville, Chesapeake, Suffolk, and Henrico will continue to operate.

What Banner’s Hallmark said about the bankruptcy According to the Washington Business Journal article, a resolution attached to the Chapter 11 filings stated the companies are experiencing cash flow difficulties “attributable to the manner in which certain seasonal retail items” are acquired and financed. It further stated that the companies “stand to benefit from the strategic reassessment of retail leasing arrangements” and that their individual litigation rights could be “cohesively pursued” through reorganization.

The company, which is led by President and CEO Leonard Banner, has “grown from one store to a chain of 39 Hallmark Gold Crown Stores in Virginia,” as per its website.

The family-owned and operated card and gift specialty company dates back to the 1970s. The Banner’s website says, “From its early beginning as a card, gift and stationery store, it has grown into a very well respected Hallmark Gold Crown Chain.” The website further stated that Leonard Banner, president and CEO of Banner's Hallmark, had earlier served as a member of the Hallmark Gold Crown Advisory Board.

FAQs What is Chapter 11 bankruptcy? It allows companies to reorganize their debts while continuing to operate.